Thousands in North Macedonia join Church protest against proposed laws on gender equality, identity

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
World News

Thousands in North Macedonia join Church protest against proposed laws on gender equality, identity

By KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES
 
Share

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Thousands of people gathered outside the cathedral in North Macedonia’s capital on Thursday during a protest organized by the country’s Orthodox Church against proposed legislation on gender equality and identity which it says threatens family values.

Church leader Archbishop Stefan said at the gathering in Skopje that the proposed bills would introduce “unacceptable and insulting new ideologies.”

He said the message of Thursday’s protest was to ”say ‘yes’ to life, to emphasize the sanctity of the family formed by one man and one woman, (and) to say that we will we defend our dearest, the children.”

Other news
England's Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal of the game and his hat-trick during the Euro 2024 Qualifying Group C soccer match between England and North Macedonia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Monday June 19, 2023. (Tim Goode/PA via AP)
Saka hat trick and Kane double in England 7-0 rout of North Macedonia
England has routed North Macedonia 7-0 with a stunning Bukayo Saka hat trick at Old Trafford in European Championship qualifying.

The protest was also supported by North Macedonia’s leading Islamic officials, the Catholic Church and other religious communities.

The left-wing government hasn’t officially released any details on either draft bill. Labor and Welfare Minister Jovanka Trenchevska has said the one on gender equality is aimed to “improve the position of women in all spheres of social life” and “offer equal opportunities for men and women.”

Neither has yet been submitted to Parliament. The one on gender equality is still at the stage of public debate, while the government indefinitely froze work on the one on gender identity before it advanced that far.

Media reports say the gender identity bill would allow all residents of the country over age 16 to define their gender on their official police identity cards. After it was frozen, they said, part of it was incorporated in the gender equality bill.

Archbishop Stefan said the proposed bills would force the Church “to speak and express itself in the language of some world order that is alien to the word and spirit of the holy fathers and the holy gospel.”

Trenchevska said critics were erroneously conflating the two separate proposals.

North Macedonia, a largely conservative Balkan country — about 63% of whose 1.8 million people are Orthodox Christians — is deeply divided on LGBTQ+ rights.

Same-sex sexual activity was legalized in 1996, but same-sex couples and their households don’t enjoy the same legal protections as opposite-sex married couples.

The ILGA-Europe advocacy group in 2019 ranked North Macedonia 34th out of 49 European countries in terms of LGBTQ+ rights legislation.

On Wednesday, a Christian Orthodox bishop said the Church should note which lawmakers back the two draft bills.

“Then, if it wishes, the Church can decide that those MPs should be deprived from baptisms, weddings, funerals and all other religious services,” Bishop David wrote on his blog.

North Macedonia’s Platform for Gender Equality and the Network for Protection against Discrimination said Thursday’s protest was an attempt to interfere with the country’s secular order and showed disrespect for the constitution.