1 killed, 3 critically injured in NE Indiana semi-SUV crash

ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — A semitrailer collided with an SUV Wednesday in northeastern Indiana, killing one person and leaving three others critically injured, authorities said.

One person, a female, was declared dead at the scene of the accident about 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 327 and a country road, Chief Deputy Mike Meeks of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department said.

Three other in the same vehicle as the person who was killed were airlifted to Fort Wayne hospitals by helicopters.

An SUV failed to stop at the intersection and was struck by the semitrailer, Meeks said.