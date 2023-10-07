Antario Brown runs for four long touchdowns, Northern Illinois runs over Akron 55-14

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Antario Brown ran for a career-high 280 yards and had four long touchdown runs as Northern Illinois snapped a string of four straight losses and beat Akron 55-14 on Saturday.

After the Huskies traded first-quarter touchdowns with the Zips, Brown blew through a big hole on the right side and raced 66 yards untouched. He added a 58-yard run to cap the Huskies’ four-touchdown second quarter for a 35-7 lead at halftime.

Brown’s shortest run to the end zone came four plays into the second half when he scored from 46 yards out. He added a 50-yard dash to the end zone three minutes later.

Brown needed just 13 carries to gain his 280 yards. Gavin Williams added 10 carries for 37 yards and two touchdowns as the Huskies (2-4, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) posted 380 yards rushing. Rocky Lombardi was 10-of-15 passing for 191 yards and two touchdowns.

Tahj Bullock was 19-of-34 passing for 146 yards to lead Akron (1-5, 0-2), which had 253 yards of offense.

