Northwestern hiring veteran college coach Skip Holtz as temporary special assistant, AP source says

Northwestern is hiring veteran college football coach Skip Holtz, who has won two straight USFL championships with Birmingham, to a temporary role as special assistant to interim head coach David Braun, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because Northwestern was still finalizing the hire.

Braun was named interim head coach earlier this month to replace Pat Fitzgerald, who was fired after an investigation into hazing allegations in his program.

Holtz, the son of former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz, has 17 years of experience as a major college football head coach with East Carolina, South Florida and Louisiana Tech. He is 119-98 overall and was 64-50 with six straight bowl victories at La Tech before stepping down after the 2021 season.

He also coached UConn for five years before the program made the jump to the top tier of Division I.

Braun was hired as defensive coordinator by Northwestern in January after coaching at North Dakota State and has no previous head coaching experience in college.

Holtz’s job with Northwestern is expected to run through the season and not interfere with his USFL job, the person said.

___

