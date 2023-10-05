Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Powerball
Biden’s dog
Google Pixel 8
Emergency Alert test
World News

Shelling in northwestern Syria kills at least 5 civilians, activists and emergency workers say

By GHAITH AL-SAYED and KAREEM CHEHAYEB
 
Share

IDLIB, Syria (AP) — The Syrian government early Thursday shelled a village in the rebel-held northwestern part of the country, killing at least five civilians, activists and emergency workers said.

The shelling, which comes amid a rise in strikes in the rebel-held enclave in recent days, hit a family house on the outskirts of the the village of Kafr Nouran in western Aleppo province, according to opposition-held northwestern Syria’s civil defense organization known as the White Helmets.

The dead included an elderly woman and three of her daughters and her son, said Britain-based opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Nine others from the family were injured, it said.

Neither Syria nor its key military ally Russia commented on the shelling, but Damascus says strikes in the northwestern province target armed insurgent groups. The Syrian pro-government newspaper Al-Watan said the Syrian army had targeted the al-Qaeda-linked militant group Hayat Tahrir al Sham in response to its shelling of government forces’ positions in southern Idlib.

Other news
This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus. (AP Photo)
Syria says Israeli airstrikes in an eastern province wounded 2 soldiers
FILE - The seal for the U.S. Central Command is displayed on Feb. 6, 2017, at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. The U.S. military says it has captured an operator for the Islamic State extremist group during a helicopter raid in northern Syria. U.S. Central Command said in a statement Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, that the operator, Abu Halil al-Fad’ani, “was assessed to have relationships throughout the ISIS network in the region." It says his capture on Saturday increases the chance that U.S. counterterrorism operations there will be able to target additional members of the group. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
US military captures key Islamic State militant during helicopter raid in Syria
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters sit on their armored vehicles, at al-Sabha town in the eastern countryside of Deir el-Zour, Syria, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. Weeklong clashes between rival U.S.-backed militias in eastern Syria, where hundreds of American troops are deployed, point to dangerous seams in a coalition that has kept on a lid on the defeated Islamic State group for years. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)
US-backed Kurdish forces impose curfew in eastern Syria after new clashes with rival Arab militia

The White Helmets say the Syrian government strikes have increased this past week, including shelling in the city of Sarmeen on Tuesday that hit a school and mosque, killing at least six people. The first responders also said that shelling hit a house and farmland in Binnish near Idlib city, but did not cite any casualties.

Northwestern Syria is mostly held by HTS, as well as Turkish-backed forces.

The vast majority of some 4.1 million people residing in the enclave live in poverty, most relying on humanitarian aid to survive. Many of them are internally displaced Syrians.

___

Chehayeb reported from Beirut.