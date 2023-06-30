Supreme Court rulings
Protests in France
Russian rebellion
Alan Arkin dies
Indiana Jones
World News

Putin ally’s son who flew drone over the Arctic violated law, Norway Supreme Court says

 
Share

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s top court on Friday ruled that the son of a Russian businessman close to President Vladimir Putin violated a law that bars Russians from flying drones when he flew drones over the Arctic last year.

The Supreme Court’s decision overturned a lower court’s ruling, saying said that “the flight ban for Russian citizens includes drone flights,” making it illegal for Russian companies or citizens “to land on, take off from or fly over Norwegian territory” as the Scandinavian country’s law states.

Norway, like the European Union, decided on the ban in 2022 after the invasion of Ukraine.

Other news
FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2016 file photo, a view of a supply ship at the Edvard Grieg oil field, in the North Sea. Norway has given the green light to 19 oil and gas projects on the Norwegian continental shelf, saying the total investments are worth over 200 billion kroner ($19 billion). Terje Aasland, Norway’s minister for petroleum and energy said they “are also an important contribution to Europe’s energy security.” (Hakon Mosvold Larsen, NTB Ccanpix via AP, File)
Norway approves 19 oil and gas projects, saying the resulting investments are worth over $19 billion
Norway has approved 19 oil and gas projects on the Norwegian continental shelf, saying the total investments are worth over $19 billion.
FILE - Flowers are left as a spontaneous pride parade arrives at the scene of a shooting in central Oslo, Saturday, June 25, 2022. Threats have increased against next week's LGBTQ+ Pride festival in Oslo following a deadly shooting last year at the annual event, the Norwegian Police Security Service said Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (Håkon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix via AP, File)
Threats against Norway’s LGBTQ+ Pride festival rise following deadly 2022 attack
Norway’s domestic security agency says there has been an increase in threats against next week’s LGBTQ+ Pride festival in Oslo following a deadly shooting last year at the annual event.
FILE - Norway's Oil and Energy Minister Terje Aasland, left, speaks during the opening of a Business Conference at Danish Industry (DI) in Copenhagen on Thursday June 15, 2023. Norway says it wants to open parts of the Norwegian continental shelf for commercial deep sea mining in line with the country’s strategy to seek new economic opportunities and reduce its reliance on the oil and gas industry. (Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP, File)
Norway proposes opening its waters to deep sea mining, says minerals needed in green transition
Norway says it wants to open parts of the Norwegian continental shelf for commercial deep sea mining in line with the country’s strategy to seek new economic opportunities and reduce its reliance on the oil and gas industry.
Young campaigners protesting wind farms block one of the entrances to The Prime Minister's Office in Oslo, Norway, Friday, June 2, 2023. Dozen of activists including Indigenous Sami are protesting outside the office of Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. The activists on Friday vowed to block entry to the complex to remind the government that they want a wind farm removed because they say it endangers the reindeer herders’ way of life. (Lise Åserud /NTB Scanpix via AP)
In Norway, Indigenous Sami protest outside prime minister’s office against wind farm
Dozen of activists including Indigenous Sami are protesting outside the office of Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Last year, a Norwegian district court had ruled that flying a hobby drone was not covered by the sanction regulations.

Andrey Yakunin, who holds both a Russian and a British passport and who lives in Italy, was arrested in Hammerfest, in Arctic Norway, on Oct. 17, after he had sailed around the Arctic Archipelago of Svalbard and along the coast of Norway.

Yakunin is the son of Russian businessman Vladimir Yakunin, a longtime acquaintance of Putin, who was placed on the U.S. State Department’s sanctions list of Russian officials and businessmen following Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

While circling Svalbard, Yakunin was responsible for two drones that he owned, and which were used several times for flights over the archipelago which sits more than 800 kilometers (500 miles) north of the Norwegian mainland. Yakunin had been filming with the drone while mountaineering, glacier walking and sailing.

His lawyer, John Christian Elden, noted that two of five Supreme Court judges had disagreed and didn’t decide whether drones had to be considered aircraft.

“That says something about how difficult this question is. Can one reasonably expect that an ordinary tourist would be able to understand this,” Elden said in a statement. He added that the Supreme Court only considered whether hobby drones are covered by the sanctions regulations and not, for instance, whether the rules apply to persons with dual citizenship.

The case now would be sent back to the district court.