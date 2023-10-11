Israel-Hamas war
Trump fraud trial
George Santos indictment
Titan submersible
Taylor Swift
World News

Norway activists renew protest against wind farm on land used by herders

Activists wearing traditional Sami costumes demonstrate inside the central hall of Storting, the Norwegian parliament, in Oslo, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Dozen of activists, including Indigenous Sami, protested Wednesday saying they are fed up with Norway’s government about a wind farm they want removed in the Fosen district, about 450 kilometers (280 miles) north of Oslo, because they say it endangers the reindeer herders’ way of life. (Håkon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix via AP)
1 of 4 | 

Activists wearing traditional Sami costumes demonstrate inside the central hall of Storting, the Norwegian parliament, in Oslo, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Dozen of activists, including Indigenous Sami, protested Wednesday saying they are fed up with Norway’s government about a wind farm they want removed in the Fosen district, about 450 kilometers (280 miles) north of Oslo, because they say it endangers the reindeer herders’ way of life. (Håkon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix via AP)
Activists, some wearing traditional Sami costumes, protest along Karl Johans gate street, in Oslo, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Dozen of activists, including Indigenous Sami, protested Wednesday saying they are fed up with Norway’s government about a wind farm they want removed in the Fosen district, about 450 kilometers (280 miles) north of Oslo, because they say it endangers the reindeer herders’ way of life. (Javad Parsa/NTB Scanpix via AP)
2 of 4 | 

Activists, some wearing traditional Sami costumes, protest along Karl Johans gate street, in Oslo, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Dozen of activists, including Indigenous Sami, protested Wednesday saying they are fed up with Norway’s government about a wind farm they want removed in the Fosen district, about 450 kilometers (280 miles) north of Oslo, because they say it endangers the reindeer herders’ way of life. (Javad Parsa/NTB Scanpix via AP)
Activists wearing traditional Sami costumes demonstrate inside the central hall of Storting, the Norwegian parliament, in Oslo, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Dozen of activists, including Indigenous Sami, protested Wednesday saying they are fed up with Norway’s government about a wind farm they want removed in the Fosen district, about 450 kilometers (280 miles) north of Oslo, because they say it endangers the reindeer herders’ way of life. (Håkon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix via AP)
3 of 4 | 

Activists wearing traditional Sami costumes demonstrate inside the central hall of Storting, the Norwegian parliament, in Oslo, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Dozen of activists, including Indigenous Sami, protested Wednesday saying they are fed up with Norway’s government about a wind farm they want removed in the Fosen district, about 450 kilometers (280 miles) north of Oslo, because they say it endangers the reindeer herders’ way of life. (Håkon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix via AP)
Activists wearing traditional Sami costumes chant during a demonstration in the central hall of Storting, the Norwegian parliament, in Oslo, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Dozen of activists, including Indigenous Sami, protested Wednesday saying they are fed up with Norway’s government about a wind farm they want removed in the Fosen district, about 450 kilometers (280 miles) north of Oslo, because they say it endangers the reindeer herders’ way of life. (Håkon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix via AP)
4 of 4 | 

Activists wearing traditional Sami costumes chant during a demonstration in the central hall of Storting, the Norwegian parliament, in Oslo, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Dozen of activists, including Indigenous Sami, protested Wednesday saying they are fed up with Norway’s government about a wind farm they want removed in the Fosen district, about 450 kilometers (280 miles) north of Oslo, because they say it endangers the reindeer herders’ way of life. (Håkon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix via AP)
 
Share

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Dozen of activists protested Wednesday at Norway’s parliament to express frustration over the Norwegian government’s failure to shut down a wind farm they say endangers the way of life of Sami reindeer herders.

At the center of the dispute are the 151 turbines of Europe’s largest onshore wind farm, which is located in central Norway’s Fosen district, about 450 kilometers (280 miles) north of Oslo. The activists say a transition to green energy shouldn’t come at the expense of the rights of Indigenous people.

They have demonstrated repeatedly against the wind farm’s continued operation since the Supreme Court of Norway ruled in October 2021 that the construction of the turbines had violated the rights of the Sami, who have used the land for reindeer for centuries.

”The trust of Sami in the state is at a breaking point,” activist Ella Marie Hætta Isaksen said Wednesday. “It is absurd, because the reindeer owners of Fosen won in court. The government simply does not respect the democracy.”

Other news
The Norwegian writer Jon Fosse talks to the press on a wharf at Frekhaug, Norway, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. The Nobel Prize in literature has been awarded to Norwegian author Jon Fosse. The permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy announced the prize Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023 in Stockholm. The academy says the prize is for Fosse's “his innovative plays and prose, which give voice to the unsayable.” (Gunn Berit Wiik / Strilen /NTB Scanpix via AP)
The Nobel literature prize goes to Norway’s Jon Fosse, who once wrote a novel in a single sentence
FILE - South Sudanese who fled from Sudan sit outside a nutrition clinic at a transit center in Renk, South Sudan, on May 16, 2023. Four Western countries have floated a proposal on Wednesday Oct. 4, 2023 for the U.N.'s top human rights body to appoint a team of experts to monitor and report on abuses and rights violations in war-wracked Sudan. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick, File)
Western countries want a UN team created to monitor rights violations and abuses in Sudan
FILE - Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt attends the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, on June 21, 2023. The political careers of two of Norway’s most powerful women are under threat after it was revealed that their husbands were dealing shares behind their backs. Anniken Huitfeldt, the current center-right foreign minister, and the former conservative prime minister, Erna Solberg are having to answer why they were making decisions in office that could potentially have enriched their spouses. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Their husbands’ misdeeds leave Norway’s most powerful women facing the consequences

A group of about 20 Sami, many dressed in traditional garments, entered the parliament building and started chanting in a central hallway. Norwegian broadcaster NRK said some protesters chained themselves outside the building and hundreds had gathered on the main street leading up to Norway’s parliament, the Storting.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has acknowledged “ongoing human rights violations” and the government has repeatedly apologized for failing to act despite the Supreme Court ruling.

Energy Minister Terje Aasland wrote Wednesday on Facebook that it was the Norwegian government’s responsibility to find a solution.

“However, the demolition of all wind turbines at Fosen now, as the protesters demand, is not relevant,” Aasland wrote. The protesters want the wind mills removed from their land.

In June, activists protested outside Gahr Støre’s office. They occupied the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy for four days in February, and later blocked the entrances to 10 ministries.