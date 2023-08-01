Defendant pleads not guilty in shotgun death of police officer in New Mexico

FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25
A partially completed "X" sign rests atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, on Friday, July 28, 2023. San Francisco has launched an investigation into the sign as city officials say replacing letters or symbols on buildings, or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
‘X’ sign removed from Twitter’s headquarters
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens portraying Pee-wee Herman poses for a portrait while promoting "The Pee-wee Herman Show" live stage play, Monday, Dec. 7, 2009, in Los Angeles. Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies
U.S. team sing their national anthem ahead of play in the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
USWNT needs to win or draw to survive
FILE - President Joe Biden greats a group of Thunderbird pilots after arriving at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Biden has decided to keep U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado, overturning a last-ditch decision by the Trump administration to move it to Alabama and ending months of politically fueled debate, according to senior U.S. officials. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Biden to keep Space Command in Colorado
U.S. News

Defendant pleads not guilty in shotgun death of police officer in New Mexico

 
ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — A man accused of shooting an Alamogordo, New Mexico, police officer in the face with a sawed-off shotgun during a foot chase pleaded not guilty to charges of first degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer and more at a court hearing Monday.

Dominic De La O appeared at a courthouse in Alamogordo to enter the plea through his attorney. Del la O will remain incarcerated pending trial after state District Court Judge John P. Sugg denied release based on concerns for public safety and a recommendation by prosecutors.

Officer Anthony Ferguson, an 11-year veteran of the Alamogordo Police Department, was severely wounded on July 15 in the aftermath of a traffic stop of a vehicle driving without lights, with police giving chase after the driver fled on foot. Ferguson died the next day.

An account of the deadly confrontation by State Police says that De La O fired at Ferguson while fleeing. De la O was shot in the leg by police as he continued to flee to a local home, where he was arrested.