Crane at fire-ravaged Notre Dame in Paris hoists giant wood trusses to the cathedral’s roof

A crane lifts a huge oak frame at Notre Dame de Paris cathedral, Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Paris. The panels are due to be reassembled on the top of Notre Dame to replace the roof that flames turned into ashes in 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
A crane lifts a huge oak frame at Notre Dame de Paris cathedral, Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Paris. The panels are due to be reassembled on the top of Notre Dame to replace the roof that flames turned into ashes in 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Workers stand by a huge oak frame at Notre Dame de Paris cathedral, Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Paris. The panels are due to be reassembled on the top of Notre Dame to replace the roof that flames turned into ashes in 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Workers stand by a huge oak frame at Notre Dame de Paris cathedral, Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Paris. The panels are due to be reassembled on the top of Notre Dame to replace the roof that flames turned into ashes in 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

A crane lifts a huge oak frame at Notre Dame de Paris cathedral, Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Paris. The panels are due to be reassembled on the top of Notre Dame to replace the roof that flames turned into ashes in 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
A crane lifts a huge oak frame at Notre Dame de Paris cathedral, Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Paris. The panels are due to be reassembled on the top of Notre Dame to replace the roof that flames turned into ashes in 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

A crane lifts a huge oak frame at Notre Dame de Paris cathedral, Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Paris. The panels are due to be reassembled on the top of Notre Dame to replace the roof that flames turned into ashes in 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
A crane lifts a huge oak frame at Notre Dame de Paris cathedral, Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Paris. The panels are due to be reassembled on the top of Notre Dame to replace the roof that flames turned into ashes in 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

A crane lifts a huge oak frame at Notre Dame de Paris cathedral, Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Paris. The panels are due to be reassembled on the top of Notre Dame to replace the roof that flames turned into ashes in 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
A crane lifts a huge oak frame at Notre Dame de Paris cathedral, Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Paris. The panels are due to be reassembled on the top of Notre Dame to replace the roof that flames turned into ashes in 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

A barge loaded with huge oak frames arrives near Notre Dame de Paris cathedral, Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Paris. The panels are due to be reassembled on the top of Notre Dame to replace the roof that flames turned into ashes in 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
A barge loaded with huge oak frames arrives near Notre Dame de Paris cathedral, Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Paris. The panels are due to be reassembled on the top of Notre Dame to replace the roof that flames turned into ashes in 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

A crane lifts a huge oak frame at Notre Dame de Paris cathedral, Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Paris. The panels are due to be reassembled on the top of Notre Dame to replace the roof that flames turned into ashes in 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
A crane lifts a huge oak frame at Notre Dame de Paris cathedral, Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Paris. The panels are due to be reassembled on the top of Notre Dame to replace the roof that flames turned into ashes in 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Notre Dame de Paris cathedral is pictured after a huge oak frame was set up, Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Paris. The panels are due to be reassembled on the top of Notre Dame to replace the roof that flames turned into ashes in 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) in Paris, France, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Notre Dame de Paris cathedral is pictured after a huge oak frame was set up, Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Paris. The panels are due to be reassembled on the top of Notre Dame to replace the roof that flames turned into ashes in 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Notre Dame de Paris cathedral is pictured after a huge oak frame was set up, Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Paris. The panels are due to be reassembled on the top of Notre Dame to replace the roof that flames turned into ashes in 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) in Paris, France, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Notre Dame de Paris cathedral is pictured after a huge oak frame was set up, Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Paris. The panels are due to be reassembled on the top of Notre Dame to replace the roof that flames turned into ashes in 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS (AP) — A crane hoisted massive oak trusses from a barge and onto Notre Dame Cathedral on Tuesday in a spectacular operation to rebuild the fire-ravaged monument and bring it back to life by December 2024.

With trusses weighing 7 to 7.5 tons, the delicate operation drew crowds along a bridge over the Seine River and on its banks.

“I think it’s a magical moment for a lot of Parisians this morning,” said Transport Minister Clement Beaune, noting that the Seine will be at the center of the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.

Gen. Jean-Louis Georgelin, appointed by French President Emmanuel Macron to oversee Notre Dame’s reconstruction, said that even the heavy traffic expected during the summer Games won’t stop work on the world-renowned cathedral.

“We will work for the cathedral during the Olympics in order to be ready in December 2024,” he said. “This is our goal.”

Notre Dame, which oversees old Paris from an island on the Seine, was consumed by flames in 2019, and it was decided to rebuild the monument using methods of yore.

Expert carpenters used Medieval methods to construct the trusses — measuring 14 to 16 meters (46 to 52 feet) wide and 12 to 13 meters ( 39 to 43 feet) high.

Guided by ropes, they were being placed on the roof around the area of the iconic spire, which crumbled in cinders during the fire, and the two arms of the transept, the wooden skeleton of Notre Dame. A statement said the silhouette of Notre Dame, now enmeshed in scaffolding, should emerge on the skyline as work advances.

Jeffrey Schaeffer in Paris contributed to this story.