No. 10 Notre Dame visits unbeaten No. 25 Louisville seeking 31st straight win over ACC opponent

No. 10 Notre Dame (5-1) at No. 25 Louisville (5-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Line: Notre Dame by 6½, according to FanDuel.com Sportsbook.

Series: Notre Dame leads 2-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Notre Dame seeks its 31st consecutive win over an ACC opponent after topping then-No. 17 Duke 21-14 last week. Louisville entered the AP Top 25 for the first time this week and seeks its first 6-0 start since 2013. The Cardinals also look to halt a two-game slide against the Fighting Irish.

KEY MATCHUP

Louisville’s secondary has history with Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman, having faced him last season while at Wake Forest. Hartman threw for 271 yards but was intercepted three times, with two returned for touchdowns in a 48-21 loss for the Demon Deacons that left Hartman 2-3 against the Cardinals. Hartman enters the game ranked third nationally with 14 touchdowns without an interception in 145 attempts, a school record. Louisville ranks in the middle of several ACC pass defense categories but held N.C. State to just 112 yards through the air with two sacks and two interceptions, including Quincy Riley’s clutch pickoff with 1:33 remaining to preserve a 13-10 victory.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime has rushed for a nation-leading 672 yards on 95 carries with seven touchdowns. His totals includes 194 yards and two TDs in the fourth quarter, including last week’s game-winning, 30-yard score with 31 seconds left. His 7.1 yards per carry ranks 10th in FBS.

Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan rushed for just 32 yards on 16 carries at N.C. State but leads the ACC with 102 yards per game. He leads FBS with three scrimmage plays over 70 yards, two rushing. Jordan ranks sixth nationally at 7.3 yards per carry and has posted seven 100-yard efforts in his past 10 outings.

FACTS AND FIGURES

Hartman’s streak of TDs without a pick to start the season topped Jimmy Clausen’s run of nine in 2009. ... Irish defensive tackle Howard Cross III made a career-high 13 tackles last week, the first Power 5 lineman with double-digit stops this season. ... Louisville defensive end Ashton Gillotte is tied for the ACC lead with five sacks, including a career-best three against Boston College two weeks ago. .... Cardinals kicker Brock Travelstead kicked a school-record 53-yard field goal that helped beat North Carolina State 13-10 last week. ... The Cardinals were held without a rushing touchdown for the first time in 11 games.

__

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll