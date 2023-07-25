FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Notre Dame strength and conditioning coach resigns for personal reasons as football team ramps up

 
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame strength and conditioning coach Matt Balis has resigned for personal reasons, the school announced Tuesday, the day before the Fighting Irish begin preparation for the upcoming season.

Balis, whose official title was director of football performances, has led Notre Dame football’s strength and conditioning program since 2017.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for who he is as a coach and a man,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said in a statement. “While there is never a perfect time to lose a valuable teammate, we are thankful that Coach Balis was able to see us through our summer program and have our players physically prepared to head into the upcoming season.”

The Irish open the season Aug. 26 against Navy in Dublin, Ireland.

Balis was considered a key member of a staff that helped guide the Irish to six straight bowl games, including appearances in the 2018 and 2020 College Football Playoffs.

The Irish have had 29 players were selected in the NFL Draft, including four first-round picks, during Balis’ tenure.

Fred Hale, who has worked as one of Balis’ assistants, will lead the strength and conditioning program, Freeman said.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25 Sign up for the AP Top 25 newsletter here: https://link.apnews.com/join/6nr/morning-wire-newsletter-footer-internal-ads