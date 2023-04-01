Podence earns Wolves 1-1 draw against Forest

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Daniel Podence, center, celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, Nottingham, England, Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Heading for a third-straight loss in the Premier League, Wolverhampton needed Daniel Podence’s late goal to earn a point in a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Both teams are fighting for league survival and Forest looked on course for the win at the City Ground after Brennan Johnson’s 38th-minute goal.

But Podence evened the score in the 83rd to extend Forest’s winless run to seven games.

The draw could be vital to both teams, with Wolverhampton three points above the relegation zone and one ahead of Forest.

In a tense match, Forest assistant Alan Tate and Wolves counterpart Pablo Sanz were both sent off after a touchline melee at the start of the second half.

Johnson gave Forest the lead with an angled finish after running on to Danilo’s pass.

Wolves went in search of an equalizer, with Podence eventually coming to the rescue. After Pedro Neto’s shot was blocked, the ball fell to Podence, and the forward cut inside to fire in a right-footed finish.

While the goal came as a relief for the visiting fans, Wolverhampton has only won one of its last seven games.

