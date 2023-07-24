Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saves a penalty kick by Canada's Christine Sinclair, right, during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Women’s World Cup
The American flag is shown at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. Stocks shifted between gains and losses on Wall Street Wednesday, keeping the market on track for its fourth monthly loss this year. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Stock market today
A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Elon Musk reveals Twitter’s new ‘X’ logo
FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando, Mont. Authorities set similar traps on Saturday night, July 22, 2023, and Sunday night, July 23, to catch a grizzly with at least one cub that attacked and killed a woman near West Yellowstone, Mont. (Tom Bauer/Missoulian via AP, File)
Grizzly bear attack
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ sets box office records
World News

Canadian police find remains after severe flooding in Nova Scotia

A man wearing chest waders walks past cars abandoned in floodwaters in a mall parking lot following a major rain event in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)
1 of 4 | 

A man wearing chest waders walks past cars abandoned in floodwaters in a mall parking lot following a major rain event in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A truck is seen abandoned in floodwater following a major rain event in Halifax on Saturday, July 22, 2023. A long procession of intense thunderstorms have dumped record amounts of rain across a wide swath of Nova Scotia, causing flash flooding, road washouts and power outages. (Darren Calabrese /The Canadian Press via AP)
2 of 4 | 

A truck is seen abandoned in floodwater following a major rain event in Halifax on Saturday, July 22, 2023. A long procession of intense thunderstorms have dumped record amounts of rain across a wide swath of Nova Scotia, causing flash flooding, road washouts and power outages. (Darren Calabrese /The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Buildings are seen upended on a riverbank as a man paddles a kayak through floodwater following a major rain event in Halifax on Saturday, July 22, 2023. A long procession of intense thunderstorms have dumped record amounts of rain across a wide swath of Nova Scotia, causing flash flooding, road washouts and power outages. (Darren Calabrese /The Canadian Press via AP)
3 of 4 | 

Buildings are seen upended on a riverbank as a man paddles a kayak through floodwater following a major rain event in Halifax on Saturday, July 22, 2023. A long procession of intense thunderstorms have dumped record amounts of rain across a wide swath of Nova Scotia, causing flash flooding, road washouts and power outages. (Darren Calabrese /The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers with CN Rail assess the damage to a washed-out rail line outside of Truro, Nova Scotia on Sunday, July 23, 2023. A long procession of intense thunderstorms dumped record amounts of rain across a wide swath of Nova Scotia, causing flash flooding, road washouts and power outages. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)
4 of 4 | 

Workers with CN Rail assess the damage to a washed-out rail line outside of Truro, Nova Scotia on Sunday, July 23, 2023. A long procession of intense thunderstorms dumped record amounts of rain across a wide swath of Nova Scotia, causing flash flooding, road washouts and power outages. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Police said Monday they found the body of a missing man and what they believe are remains of a second person swept away in severe flooding that hit Nova Scotia over the weekend.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said they recovered the body of a 52-year-old man from Windsor, Nova Scotia, in a search area northwest of Halifax, while the second person’s remains were found on shore in a tidal area in the neighboring county.

Four people, including two children, were reported missing Saturday when the two vehicles they were travelling in were swamped in the regional municipality of West Hants.

Other news
Palestinians enjoy the day on the beach in the Mediterranean Sea during a heat wave in Gaza City, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today
Additional evacuations are needed as fires rage on the Greek island of Rhodes, tearing past defenses. They’re fueled by strong winds and successive heat waves.
CORRECTS LOCATION TO HYDERABAD NOT KARACHI AND BYLINE TO PERVEZ MASIH Motorcyclists and cars drive through a flooded road caused by heavy monsoon rainfall in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih)
Landslides block key roads in northern Pakistan, as the death toll from monthlong rains rises to 133
Officials say landslides triggered by torrential rains have blocked several key roads in northern Pakistan, stranding tourists and disrupting traffic.
FILE - Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaves the Yardley boat ramp heading down the Delaware River on July 17, 2023, in Yardley, Pa. The family of a 2-year-old girl swept away along with another child by a flash flood that engulfed their vehicle on a Pennsylvania road is expressing gratitude at the discovery of a body believed to be hers. The body was found early Friday, July 22, in the Delaware River near a Philadelphia wastewater treatment plant about 30 miles (50 kilometers) from where Matilda Sheils was carried away, authorities said Friday night. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)
Police narrow search for infant lost in flash flood, after 2-year-old sister’s body found
Search teams in Pennsylvania were focusing on one underwater area Sunday as they try to find a 9-month-old boy swept away in a flash flood.
Tourists cool off at a fountain as they visit Rome, Saturday, July 22, 2023. An intense heat wave has reached Italy, bringing temperatures close to 40 degrees Celsius in many cities across the country. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today
Extreme weather has forced people to flee their homes in Greece and China. Wildfires raged in Greece for a sixth day amid high temperatures and dry conditions, requiring the evacuation of some 19,000 people from the island of Rhodes.

A series of thunderstorms that began Friday and stretched into the following day dumped up to 250 millimeters (10 inches) of rain on several parts of the province, causing widespread damage. Provincial officials said six bridges were wrecked and 19 damaged and at least 50 roads sustained significant damage.

Sgt. Rob Frizzell said police were working with the medical examiner to identify the second set of remains, but investigators believed they belonged to one of the other three people missing.

Industrial pumps steadily emptied a flooded field as searchers scoured the area for the missing.

On Saturday evening, a police dive team recovered an unoccupied pickup truck submered in more than two meters (6 1/2 feet) of water and said it was believed to be the vehicle the children were travelling in.

Police said the children were with three other people who managed to escape. A man and a youth travelling in a second vehicle in the area were also reported missing.