Canadian search teams find body of a child who died in flooding in Nova Scotia over the weekend

 
WINDSOR, Nova Scotia (AP) — Canadian search teams on Tuesday recovered the body of a child who went missing over the weekend when the province of Nova Scotia was hit with extreme flooding, authorities said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police also confirmed that human remains found on Monday were those of a second missing child.

A series of thunderstorms that began last Friday and stretched into Saturday dumped up to 250 millimeters (10 inches) of rain on several parts of the province, causing widespread damage. Provincial officials said six bridges were wrecked and 19 damaged and at least 50 roads sustained significant damage.

What are cloudbursts and is climate change making them more frequent?
Intense rainfall in the Himalayan regions of India’s Kashmir state and adjacent mountainous cold desert of Ladakh earlier this week destroyed roads and caused flooding of dozens of villages.
Asia-Pacific needs disaster warning systems to counter rising climate change risks, report says
A United Nations report says the Asia-Pacific region needs to drastically increase its investments in disaster warning systems and other tools to counter rising risks from climate change.
Strong typhoon blows closer to northern Philippines, forcing evacuations and halting sea travel
A powerful typhoon is blowing closer to the northern Philippines, forcing thousands to evacuate and halting sea travel amid warnings of torrential rains and tidal surges of up to 10 feet.
Canadian police find remains after severe flooding in Nova Scotia
Canadian police say they have found the body of a missing man and what they believe are remains of a second person swept away in severe flooding that hit Nova Scotia over the weekend.

The two children were travelling with three other people who managed to escape when the vehicle they were in was submerged.

Other than the two children, police on Monday said they also recovered the body of a 52-year-old man from Windsor, Nova Scotia, in the main search area in Brooklyn, N.S., northwest of Halifax.

They are still looking for the fourth missing person, whom police have describe as a youth under 18.

Though official statistics have yet to be recorded, it is widely believed that the Halifax region has not seen this level of rainfall since Aug. 16, 1971, when hurricane Beth made landfall near the eastern tip of mainland Nova Scotia and then roared over Cape Breton.