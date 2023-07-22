Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
World News

Record-breaking downpours along Canada’s Atlantic coast cause flooding in Nova Scotia

A man wearing chest waders walks past cars abandoned in floodwaters in a mall parking lot following a major rain event in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
People stand on a hill surveying cars abandoned in floodwaters in a mall parking lot following a major rain event in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
An abandoned car in a mall parking lot sits in floodwaters following a major rain event in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man wearing chest waders walks through floodwaters in a mall parking lot following a major rain event in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A worker diverts traffic at a roadblock following a major rain event that washed out roadways in Halifax on Saturday, July 22, 2023. A long procession of intense thunderstorms have dumped record amounts of rain across a wide swath of Nova Scotia, causing flash flooding, road washouts and power outages. (Darren Calabrese /The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A truck is seen abandoned in floodwater following a major rain event in Halifax on Saturday, July 22, 2023. A long procession of intense thunderstorms have dumped record amounts of rain across a wide swath of Nova Scotia, causing flash flooding, road washouts and power outages. (Darren Calabrese /The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
The top of a service truck is seen abandoned in floodwater following a major rain event in Halifax on Saturday, July 22, 2023. A long procession of intense thunderstorms have dumped record amounts of rain across a wide swath of Nova Scotia, causing flash flooding, road washouts and power outages. (Darren Calabrese /The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man paddles a kayak through floodwater at a baseball diamond following a major rain event in Halifax on Saturday, July 22, 2023. A long procession of intense thunderstorms have dumped record amounts of rain across a wide swath of Nova Scotia, causing flash flooding, road washouts and power outages. (Darren Calabrese /The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Buildings are seen upended on a riverbank as a man paddles a kayak through floodwater following a major rain event in Halifax on Saturday, July 22, 2023. A long procession of intense thunderstorms have dumped record amounts of rain across a wide swath of Nova Scotia, causing flash flooding, road washouts and power outages. (Darren Calabrese /The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Buildings are seen in floodwater following a major rain event in Halifax on Saturday, July 22, 2023. A long procession of intense thunderstorms have dumped record amounts of rain across a wide swath of Nova Scotia, causing flash flooding, road washouts and power outages.(Darren Calabrese /The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
People stand at the edge of floodwater as vehicles are seen abandoned in water following a major rain event in Halifax on Saturday, July 22, 2023. A long procession of intense thunderstorms have dumped record amounts of rain across a wide swath of Nova Scotia, causing flash flooding, road washouts and power outages. (Darren Calabrese /The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — An unusually long procession of intense thunderstorms dumped record amounts of rain across a wide swath of Canada’s Atlantic-coast province of Nova Scotia over the past two days, causing flash flooding, road washouts and power outages.

Torrential downpours started on Friday afternoon across the Halifax region, dumping more than 200 millimeters of rain in some areas. The port city typically receives about 90-100 mm of rain during an average July.

Based on radar estimates and unofficial observations, Environment Canada said on Saturday that some areas may have received more than 300 mm in 24 hours. Radar maps show the heaviest rainfall extending along the province’s southwestern shore to a point north of Halifax.

Widespread flooding has also been reported in Lunenberg County, which is west of the Halifax region.

On Friday night, water levels rose so fast in the Bedford area that volunteers with Halifax Search and Rescue were using small boats to rescue people from inundated homes.

In the Hammonds Plains area, northwest of the city, flooding washed out driveways and the shoulders of many roads.

That’s the same area where where 151 homes and businesses were destroyed by a wildfire that started on May 28, forcing evacuations that affected 16,000 residents. And for much of the past week, the Halifax area has been sweltering under an immobile dome of humidity — a rare event so close to the coast.

It was only last fall that post-tropical storm Fiona descended on the Atlantic region, killing three people, flattening scores of homes and knocking out power to more than 600,000 homes and businesses. Fiona was the most costly weather event in the region’s history, causing more than 800 million Canadian dollars ($604 million) in insured damage.

“It’s pretty obvious that the climate is changing — from Fiona last year to the wildfires in the spring and now flooding in the summer,” Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said.

“We’re getting storms that used to be considered one-in-50-year events ... pretty regularly,” he added.

While the official statistics have yet to be recorded, it’s believed the Halifax region has not seen this level of rainfall since Aug. 16, 1971, when hurricane Beth made landfall near the eastern tip of mainland Nova Scotia and then roared over Cape Breton. At that time, almost 250 mm of rain fell on the Halifax area, causing widespread flooding and damage.