Michigan State suspends coach
Djokovic wins US Open
NFL Sunday Ticket
Spanish soccer president resigns
Morocco earthquake
Sports

Novak Djokovic’s US Open title gives him 24 Grand Slam titles. No one in tennis history has won more

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, in the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, in the men’s singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s U.S. Open championship gives him 24 career Grand Slam singles titles, adding to the record he already held for the most by a man in tennis history.

Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the final at Flushing Meadows on Sunday.

All of Djokovic’s triumphs have come during the Open era, which began in 1968, when professional players were admitted to the sport’s four most prestigious tournaments. Margaret Court also won 24 major singles trophies — 13 in the amateur era, 11 in the Open era.

Here is a list of the women and men with the highest number of Grand Slam singles titles across the amateur and Open eras:

Other news
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, left, holds up the runner-up trophy as Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, holds up the championship trophy after the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Novak Djokovic has won 24 Grand Slam titles. Here is a look at each one
Erin Routliffe, of New Zealand, left, and Gabriela Dabrowski, of Canada, hold up the championship trophy after winning the women's doubles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Laura Siegemund, of Germany, and Vera Zvonareva, of Russia, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Dabrowski and Routliffe win US Open women’s doubles, beating 2020 champs Siegemund and Zvonareva
Diede De Groot, of the Netherlands, reacts after defeating Yui Kamiji, of Japan, in the wheelchair women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Diede de Groot wins US Open women’s wheelchair for her 12th straight Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic, 24

Margaret Court, 24

Serena Williams, 23

Steffi Graf, 22

Rafael Nadal, 22

Roger Federer, 20

___

AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis