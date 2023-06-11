Novak Djokovic moves up the list of most Grand Slam titles in tennis history with No. 23

Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the trophy as he celebrates winning the men's singles final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Norway's Casper Ruud in three sets, 7-6, (7-1), 6-3, 7-5, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Djokovic won his record 23rd Grand Slam singles title, breaking a tie with Rafael Nadal for the most by a man. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the trophy as he celebrates winning the men's singles final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Norway's Casper Ruud in three sets, 7-6, (7-1), 6-3, 7-5, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Djokovic won his record 23rd Grand Slam singles title, breaking a tie with Rafael Nadal for the most by a man. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s French Open championship on Sunday gives him 23 career Grand Slam singles titles, the most by a man in tennis history.

Here is a list of the women and men with the highest major singles trophies, in the amateur and Open eras:

Margaret Court, 24

Serena Williams, 23

Novak Djokovic, 23

Steffi Graf, 22

Rafael Nadal, 22

Roger Federer, 20

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports