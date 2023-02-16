AP NEWS
Alcaraz wins 1st match of the year at Argentina Open

February 16, 2023 GMT
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts during an Argentina Open ATP tennis match against Laslo Djere of Serbia in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz won his first match of the year on Wednesday, beating Laslo Djere 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 in the Argentina Open.

The 19-year-old U.S. Open champion missed the Australian Open with a leg injury and ceded the No. 1 ranking to Novak Djokovic, who won the title in Melbourne.

Alcaraz will face Dusan Lajovic in the quarterfinals of the clay-court tournament. Lajovic beat Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-3, 6-1.

Local favorite Diego Schwartzman and 2020 U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem will play for a spot in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

