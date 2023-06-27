New Mexico negotiates settlement over permit renewal for US nuclear waste repository

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze
U.S. News

New Mexico negotiates settlement over permit renewal for US nuclear waste repository

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
 
Share

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Energy over the renewal of a permit for the federal government’s only underground repository for nuclear waste.

Officials with the New Mexico Environment Department announced Tuesday that an agreement was reached last week after four days of negotiations. The state first outlined its terms in December, seeking to ensure that high-level waste such as diluted plutonium wouldn’t find its way to the state.

The Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in southeastern New Mexico plays a key role in the nation’s multibillion-dollar effort to clean up radioactive waste left behind by decades nuclear research and bomb-making. Currently, it’s licensed to take what is known as transuranic waste, or waste generated by the nation’s nuclear weapons program that is contaminated with radioactive elements heavier than uranium.

Other news
FILE - A dam along the Rio Grande is seen near San Acacia, N.M., May 9, 2021. On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, some New Mexico lawmakers warned that the state’s fight with neighboring Texas over management of one of North America’s longest rivers has yet to be settled and that leaving farmland unplanted won’t be the long-term answer to ensuring Texas gets its share. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)
New Mexico lawmakers question fallowing as way to reduce water use along the Rio Grande
Some New Mexico lawmakers are warning that the state’s fight with neighboring Texas over management of one of North America’s longest rivers is still brewing despite a proposed settlement and that leaving farmland unplanted won’t be a long-term answer to ensuring Texas gets its share.
U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland poses for a picture, in Albuquerque, N.M., Monday, June 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)
US Interior Secretary Haaland reflects on tenure and tradition amid policy challenges
U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has made history a few times in her political career, becoming one of the first Native American women to serve in Congress and as the first to hold the reins of the Interior Department.
FILE - New Mexico 1st Congressional District GOP candidate Mark Moores awaits results of the special election at GOP headquarters, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Albuquerque, N.M. Moores, one of just two Albuquerque Republicans left in the New Mexico Legislature will not be seeking reelection next year, setting up what could be a free-for-all in a Republican-leaning district that covers the city's northeast heights. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File)
Republican opts not to seek reelection to the New Mexico Senate
One of just two Albuquerque Republicans left in the New Mexico Legislature says he will not seek reelection next year. The decision by state Sen.
FILE - Sen. Rodger Smitherman compares U.S. Representative district maps during the special session on redistricting at the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala., Nov. 3, 2021. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday, June 8, 2023, that Alabama’s U.S. House districts violated the federal Voting Rights Act by diluting the political power of Black voters.(Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP, File)
New voting districts could change again in some states before the 2024 elections
More changes could be coming to voting districts in some states. The 2022 elections marked the first using new districts for Congress and state capitols that were drawn from updated census data.

The new draft permit would provide greater regulatory oversight and safeguards at the repository over the next decade, officials said. It also would prioritize the cleanup of Cold War-era waste at Los Alamos National Laboratory — the birthplace of the atomic bomb.

“The new permit conditions affirm New Mexico’s authority and position that all roads lead from WIPP — we are no longer the last stop for clean-up but the driving force in that process that begins here,” said James Kenney, head of New Mexico’s Environment Department.

The state agency expects to publish the modified permit on Aug. 15. A public meeting will follow in September, with a final permit being issued in October.

Nuclear watchdog groups said they were in support of the agreement because it focuses on the waste at Los Alamos and requires more transparency about legacy defense-related waste around the U.S.

The permit also includes language that would enable the state to suspend shipments to WIPP if there’s evidence of a threat to human health or the environment.

New Mexico also could move to revoke the permit if Congress were to increase WIPP’s capacity or expand the types of waste that could be sent there. State officials and watchdogs have said that language serves as a hedge against New Mexico becoming the nation’s permanent dumping ground.

Under the permit, the Energy Department would have to document its progress in siting another underground repository in a state other than New Mexico through a new annual report as well as hold quarterly meetings to update the public.