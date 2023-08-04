Nurses at New Jersey’s Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital go on strike

FILE - A farmer drops rice crop while working in a paddy field on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, on June 6, 2023. Global prices for food commodities like rice and vegetable oil have risen for the first time in months after Russia pulled out of a wartime agreement allowing Ukraine to ship grain to the world and India restricted some of its rice exports, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)
Food prices rise after Russia ends grain deal
FILE - Andrew Tate gives a thumbs up upon exiting the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, on July 6, 2023. Andrew Tate, the divisive internet influencer who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, won an appeal on Friday Aug. 4, 2023 to be released from house arrest and will instead be put under judicial control measures, his spokesperson said. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)
Andrew Tate released from house arrest
United States' Rose Lavelle, center, talks with a referee after receiving a yellow card during the first half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Women’s World Cup: US faces a familiar foe
A billboard over Interstate 80 displays a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $1.25 billion, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Lodi, N.J. The odds of winning a $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday night are infinitesimally small, but that doesn't stop players from some mighty big daydreams of what they would do if they won the giant prize. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Mega Millions players have another chance
FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince Carter during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla., on Nov. 5, 2010. A federal judge sentenced a former first-round NBA draft pick to 10 years in prison Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 saying he used his people skills to entice others to aid his $5 million health care fraud after he “frittered away” substantial earnings from his professional career. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Former first-round NBA draft pick is sentenced
Nurses at New Jersey’s Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital go on strike

 
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Nearly 2,000 nurses at one of New Jersey’s biggest hospitals have gone on a labor strike.

Nurses at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital picketed the New Brunswick hospital on Friday.

The hospital said in a statement it has contracted with a firm to provide nursing staff during the strike.

A main sticking point is staffing levels at the hospital, according to the union, United Steelworkers Local 4-200.

The hospital counters that it’s among the highest-staffed medical centers in the state.

“Even after we extended a new offer on Wednesday that would have further addressed their staffing concerns, it was met with silence. We are awaiting a response from the Union and are questioning why we are in this position instead of at the table, negotiating,” said hospital spokesperson Wendy Gottsegen in a statement.

Judy Danella, the president of the local labor union, said in a statemen that members are ready to continue bargaining.

“Our members remain deeply committed to our patients,” she said. “However, we must address urgent concerns, like staffing. We need enough nurses on each shift, on each floor, so we can devote more time to each patient and keep ourselves safe on the job.”

The nurses’ most recent contract expired on June 30. The parties extended it through July 21, but workers gave the hospital’s management notice of their intent to strike on July 24.