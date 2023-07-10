Allisen Corpuz poses with the winner's trophy after the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Angel City rallies at home to beat NWSL-leading Courage 2-1

By SUSIE RANTZ
 
Elizabeth Eddy scored the tiebreaking goal in the 76th minute, and host Angel City rallied past the National Women’s Soccer League-leading North Carolina Courage 2-1 on Sunday.

The Courage gave up two goals in a game for the first time since May 6.

Brianna Pinto scored in the 15th minute for North Carolina, running onto a cutback pass from Frankie Tagliaferri and sending it into the lower right corner.

Three minutes later, Savannah McCaskill equalized, getting her body on Scarlett Camberos’ cross to score from close range. It was the first goal North Carolina had conceded since June 3.

Eddy’s shot was redirected into the goal by a Courage defender. Eddy is on a national team replacement player contract, as Angel City (4-6-5) sent three players to the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

In front of nearly 18,000 fans at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Angel City outshot North Carolina 20-9. Katelyn Rowland had six saves for the Courage, including a diving stop on a shot from McCaskill.

North Carolina (8-5-2) was missing six players who are bound for the World Cup. The NWSL will take a monthlong break in regular-season play during the tournament, which begins on July 20.

GOTHAM FC 2, PORTLAND THORNS 1

Allie Long and Katie Stengel scored and host Gotham beat Portland.

Gotham went ahead in the 21st minute when Jenna Nighswonger’s cross was deflected toward the far post, and Long snuck behind her defender to usher the ball in.

Stengel, making her first appearance with Gotham on loan from Liverpool, doubled Gotham’s lead in the 56th minute. Nighswonger crossed to Midge Purce, who sent a looping header toward the goal. Goalkeeper Bella Bixby pushed it away while falling backward, but Stengel was there to tap in the rebound.

Hannah Betfort scored for Portland in the 61st. She won a clearance and moved the ball to Meghan Klingenberg, who passed it right back as Betfort ran into the box and sliced her shot into the right corner.

Portland (7-4-4) has scored in 20 straight road games. Gotham (7-4-4) moved into third in the league, trailing second-place Portland on goal differential.

Gotham has six players heading to the World Cup, while Portland has five.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports