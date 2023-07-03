Members of the Baltimore Housing Authority walk near tables left on their side in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Police say a number of people were killed and dozens were wounded in a mass shooting that took place during a block party just after midnight. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Angel City and Gotham FC play to scoreless draw

 
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Goalkeeper DiDi Haracic made three saves for Angel City in a 0-0 draw with Gotham FC in the lone match Sunday in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Haracic stopped a pair of shots by Gotham’s Delanie Sheehan and Yazmeen Ryan in the space of four minutes in the first half.

Angel City (3-6-5) is undefeated in three straight matches, but remains mired in 11th place in the league standings. Gotham (6-4-4) is in fifth.

There was a touching moment when Mana Shim subbed into the game in the second half and was greeted with a warm ovation.

Shim was one of the players who came forward in 2021 with allegations of misconduct and sexual coercion against former NWSL coach Paul Riley, spurring a pair of investigations that misbehavior was systemic in the league. Riley, who no longer coaches in the league, denied the allegations.

Shim had not played in an NWSL game since 2018.

Ange City’s Jun Endo, who is on Japan’s roster for the upcoming Women’s World Cup, returned from a knee injury that has kept her sidelined since late May. She came in as a substitute in the 77th minute.