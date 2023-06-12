Adriana scores 2 goals, Pride beat Thorns 3-1 in NWSL

Adriana scored two goals and the host Orlando Pride beat the Portland Thorns 3-1 in the National Women’s Soccer League on Sunday.

Sophia Smith scored for the Thorns (5-2-4) in the 20th minute, her sixth goal in her 50th NWSL appearance. Morgan Weaver dribbled into the box on the left and cut the ball across for an open Smith, who slid her one-touch shot into the left corner.

Adriana equalized for Orlando (4-6-1) six minutes later, sneaking a free kick from just outside the box into the upper left corner.

Adriana scored again at the start of the second half, carrying the ball into the box and shooting with her right foot. Her second goal was the 100th scored by a Brazilian in NWSL regular-season play, making Brazil the fifth country to reach that milestone.

In the 69th, rookie Messiah Bright scored her third goal this season, picking off a Portland backpass and sliding the ball into an empty goal.

Orlando goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse had six saves.

DASH 1, GOTHAM 1

María Sánchez and Lynn Williams traded goals in a 1-1 draw between the Houston Dash and Gotham FC at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston.

Sánchez got the Dash on the scoresheet in the 36th minute, flicking Michelle Alozie’s cross into the net from close range.

Williams equalized in the 53rd minute, converting a penalty. Williams has 74 NWSL goals, the second most in the league .

In the 61st, Alozie headed in Allysha Chapman’s cross for an apparent goal that was called back after a video review.

The Dash (4-3-4) are undefeated in their last three games. Gotham moved to 5-3-3.

