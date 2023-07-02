Reign scores twice in final 10 minutes to draw with Racing Louisville

Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the European Space Agency Euclid space telescope, lifts off from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, July 1, 2023. The Euclid mission is designed to explore the evolution of the dark universe. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX launch
Sports

Reign scores twice in final 10 minutes to draw with Racing Louisville

By SUSIE RANTZ
 
Share

Elyse Bennett scored in the 87th minute to pull OL Reign into a 2-2 draw with Racing Louisville on Saturday in the National Women’s Soccer League.

OL Reign trailed 2-0 until Veronica Latsko got one, heading in Bennett’s cross in the 82nd minute.

In the 87th, OL Reign earned a corner kick, and Nikki Stanton sprinted from the top of the box to head in the cross. The ball bounced off the turf and Bennett flicked it backward with her head, tying the score.

Other news
FILE - Spain forward Cesc Fabregas is seen on the field before the start of an exhibition international friendly soccer match against Ireland, June 11, 2013, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas announced his retirement from soccer on Saturday July 1, 2023, at the age of 36 — nearly 20 years after making his debut for Arsenal as a 16-year-old. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Former Barcelona, Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas announces retirement from soccer at 36
Former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas announced his retirement from soccer on Saturday at the age of 36 — nearly 20 years after making his debut for Arsenal as a 16-year-old.
US soccer player Timothy Weah, front, waves as he arrives for fitness tests at the Italian soccer club Juventus F.C. in Turin, Italy, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)
United States winger Weah signs 5-year deal with Juventus
United States winger Tim Weah has completed a transfer to Juventus, fulfilling a dream his father once had of playing for the storied Italian club.
Vissel Kobe midfielder Andres Iniesta, right, passes the ball against Consadole Sapporo midfielder Lucas Fernandes during the first half of a friendly soccer match in Kobe, Japan, Saturday, July 1, 2023. The 39-year-old Spanish footballer plays his last match for the Japanese club Saturday. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Iniesta says farewell to Japanese soccer with rare start for Kobe
Andres Iniesta has said goodbye to Japanese soccer with his first league start of the season as title-chasing Vissel Kobe drew 1-1 at home against Consadole Sapporo.
FILE - Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti runs with the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Granada and FC Barcelona at the Los Carmenes stadium in Granada, Spain, Jan. 9, 2021. Barcelona reached a deal with defender Samuel Umtiti to end his contract two years in advance. The French defender was tied with Barcelona through the end of the 2025-26 season. He played on a loan with Italian club Lecce this past campaign. (AP Photo/Jose Breton, File)
Barcelona reaches deal with defender Samuel Umtiti to end contract 2 years early
Barcelona says it has reached a deal with defender Samuel Umtiti to end his contract two years in advance.

Wang Shuang put Louisville ahead in the 24th minute, scoring on a penalty kick after a Reign handball in the box. In the 76th minute, Paige Monaghan’s near-post shot slipped through the hands of goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce, doubling Louisville’s lead.

OL Reign (7-4-3) was missing eight players, who were with their national teams preparing for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand: Angelina (Brazil), Alana Cook (USA), Sofia Huerta (USA), Jordyn Huitema (Canada), Rose Lavelle (USA), Quinn (Canada), Megan Rapinoe (USA), and Emily Sonnett (USA).

Louisville (3-4-7) was without four World Cup-bound players: Ary Borges (Brazil), Alex Chidiac (Australia), Savannah DeMelo (USA), and Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa).

KANSAS CITY CURRENT 1, PORTLAND THORNS 0

Michelle Cooper converted a penalty kick in the first half and Kansas City blanked Portland.

The Thorns (7-3-4) needed a win or a draw to remain atop the NWSL standings. With the loss, they fall a point below North Carolina.

Cooper’s penalty came in the 36th minute, and Kansas City (5-9-0) withstood a barrage of 26 Portland shots the rest of the way.

Christine Sinclair (Canada), Sophia Smith (United States) and Hina Sugita (Japan) have all departed Portland to prepare for the World Cup, as has Crystal Dunn (United States) and Rocky Rodriguez (Costa Rica).

Kansas City is without Debinha, who was called up by Brazil.

CHICAGO RED STARS 1, SAN DIEGO WAVE 0

Ella Stevens scored her fourth goal of the season as Chicago won at home against San Diego.

Both teams had early chances. San Diego’s Rachel Hill struck the right post on a breakaway in the 17th minute. Bianca St. Georges hit the post on the other end in the 22nd.

Just before halftime, Stevens got her head on Tatumn Milazzo’s cross, powering the ball into the goal.

Five Wave players departed this week to prepare for the World Cup and were unavailable for the match: Naomi Girma (USA), Sofia Jakobsson (Sweden), Alex Morgan (USA), Kailen Sheridan (Canada), and Emily van Egmond (Australia).

The Red Stars were without three international players, Jill Aguilera (Puerto Rico), Cheyna Matthews (Jamaica), and Alyssa Naeher (USA).

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Chicago (4-9-1). Goalkeeper Emily Boyd, subbing in for Naeher, made four saves to earn the shutout. It was San Diego’s (6-6-2) third straight loss.

NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE 1, HOUSTON DASH 0

Tyler Lussi sent a long-distance shot into the far corner in the 59th minute to give North Carolina the victory at home against Houston.

It was the fourth straight win for the Courage (8-4-2), who jumped in front of the Thorns in the NWSL standings. Houston (4-6-4) is winless in its last four matches.

The match was delayed due to thunderstorms in Cary.

The Courage played without six World Cup-bound players. Emily Fox (USA), Mille Gejl (Denmark), Rikke Madsen (Denmark), Casey Murphy (USA), Kerolin Nicoli (Brazil), and Denise O’Sullivan (Ireland).

Houston was missing three Canadian players, Allysha Chapman, Nichelle Prince, and Sophie Schmidt, as well as Havana Solaun, who will represent Jamaica in the World Cup. The Dash signed Andressa Alves this week, although she won’t play until her World Cup with Brazil concludes.

ORLANDO PRIDE 3, WASHINGTON SPIRIT 0

Julie Doyle scored twice in the first half and Orlando went on to blank Washington in another match on Saturday that was delayed by weather.

Doyle slammed home a rebound for Orlando in the 9th minute. She struck again seven minutes later, whipping in a cross that was contested but went untouched and snuck into the far post.

Ally Watt’s shot was deflected in the 61st minute, putting Orlando up by three.

Six Spirit (6-3-5) players missed the match, as they departed for World Cup training camps this week. Aubrey Kingsbury, Trinity Rodman, Ashley Sanchez, and Andi Sullivan were called up by the United States, while Marissa Sheva will represent Ireland and Riley Tanner is playing for Panama.

On the other side, Orlando (5-8-1) was without two Brazilian players, Adriana and Marta, who is heading to her sixth World Cup.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports