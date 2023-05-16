Athletics enter matchup against the Diamondbacks on losing streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (24-18, second in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (9-34, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (1-1, 4.43 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Athletics: Kyle Muller (1-3, 7.34 ERA, 1.95 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Diamondbacks -146, Athletics +125; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the Arizona Diamondbacks after losing three in a row.

Oakland is 9-34 overall and 4-19 in home games. The Athletics have hit 49 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

Arizona has a 24-18 record overall and a 10-8 record on the road. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .333 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in the majors.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers has two doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Athletics. Jordan Diaz is 6-for-30 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has eight doubles and nine home runs for the Diamondbacks. Dominic Fletcher is 15-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .221 batting average, 6.62 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .291 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (personal), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm)

