Angels bring 2-1 series advantage over Athletics into game 4

Oakland Athletics (5-20, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (13-12, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (0-1, 4.98 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (3-0, .64 ERA, .82 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -310, Athletics +248; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels bring a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the Oakland Athletics.

Los Angeles has a 13-12 record overall and a 7-5 record at home. The Angels have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.03.

Oakland is 5-20 overall and 3-10 on the road. The Athletics are ninth in the AL with 27 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The matchup Thursday is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Angels hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe has seven home runs, 11 walks and 19 RBI while hitting .280 for the Angels. Mike Trout is 16-for-44 with six doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Shea Langeliers has two doubles, five home runs and 11 RBI for the Athletics. Jesus Aguilar is 7-for-32 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Athletics: 2-8, .207 batting average, 7.98 ERA, outscored by 50 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Tepera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Adrian Martinez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (personal), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Domingo Acevedo: 15-Day IL (back), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .