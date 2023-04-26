Los Angeles Angels host the Oakland Athletics Wednesday

Oakland Athletics (5-19, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (12-12, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Medina (0-0); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (1-1, 3.37 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -238, Athletics +195; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.

Los Angeles has gone 6-5 in home games and 12-12 overall. The Angels are 4-8 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Oakland has a 3-9 record in road games and a 5-19 record overall. The Athletics have a 2-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams square off Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Angels lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe has seven doubles and six home runs while hitting .270 for the Angels. Mike Trout is 17-for-44 with seven doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker has two doubles, six home runs and 14 RBI for the Athletics. Jesus Aguilar is 9-for-32 with a double, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .248 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored by three runs

Athletics: 2-8, .206 batting average, 7.28 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Logan O’Hoppe: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Tepera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Adrian Martinez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (personal), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Domingo Acevedo: 15-Day IL (back), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .