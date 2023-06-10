Athletics try to prolong win streak, play the Brewers

Oakland Athletics (15-50, fifth in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (34-30, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (0-0, 6.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Brewers: Julio Teheran (1-2, 1.56 ERA, .92 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -191, Athletics +161; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics aim to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is 34-30 overall and 18-14 at home. The Brewers have a 22-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Oakland has gone 8-26 in road games and 15-50 overall. The Athletics have gone 11-42 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has seven home runs, 31 walks and 25 RBI while hitting .254 for the Brewers. Joey Wiemer is 14-for-34 with five doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Esteury Ruiz has 14 doubles, a triple and a home run for the Athletics. Ramon Laureano is 12-for-34 with two doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .224 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Athletics: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (neck), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (spine), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (lat strain), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.