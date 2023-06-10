FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Athletics try to prolong win streak, play the Brewers

By The Associated Press
 
Oakland Athletics (15-50, fifth in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (34-30, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (0-0, 6.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Brewers: Julio Teheran (1-2, 1.56 ERA, .92 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

Other news
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Paul Blackburn pitches Athletics to 2-1 victory over Yankees in Josh Donaldson’s return
Paul Blackburn pitched into the sixth inning for Oakland, allowing one run on Josh Donaldson’s homer in his return to the lineup and sending the Athletics to a 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees.
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer (4) celebrates hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics with teammate Bo Bichette, left, during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Springer hits 55th career leadoff homer as Blue Jays rout Athletics 12-1
George Springer moved into second place on baseball’s career list with his 55th career leadoff home run, Yusei Kikuchi pitched a season-high seven innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 12-1.
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) hits a two-run home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Toronto, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Guerrero Jr. and Jansen each hit 2-run HRs as the Blue Jays beat the Athletics 7-3
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Danny Jansen each hit two-run homers, José Berríos pitched six innings to win for the third time in four starts and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 7-3.
Oakland Athletics JJ Bleday (33) celebrates his two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays with Tony Kemp (5) during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 23, 2023, in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
Langeliers hits game-winning HR in 9th as A’s beat Blue Jays 5-4 to end 8-game skid
Shea Langeliers hit a tiebreaking home run in the ninth inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 to snap an eight-game losing streak.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -191, Athletics +161; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics aim to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is 34-30 overall and 18-14 at home. The Brewers have a 22-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Oakland has gone 8-26 in road games and 15-50 overall. The Athletics have gone 11-42 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has seven home runs, 31 walks and 25 RBI while hitting .254 for the Brewers. Joey Wiemer is 14-for-34 with five doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Esteury Ruiz has 14 doubles, a triple and a home run for the Athletics. Ramon Laureano is 12-for-34 with two doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .224 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Athletics: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (neck), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (spine), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (lat strain), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.