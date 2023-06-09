AP NEWS
Brewers open 3-game series at home against the Athletics

By The Associated PressJune 9, 2023 GMT

Oakland Athletics (14-50, fifth in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (34-29, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sam Moll (0-3, 4.57 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (2-1, 3.45 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -238, Athletics +194; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Oakland Athletics on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Milwaukee has an 18-13 record in home games and a 34-29 record overall. The Brewers have a 22-7 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Oakland has a 7-26 record on the road and a 14-50 record overall. The Athletics have an 11-42 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez ranks second on the Brewers with 17 extra base hits (four doubles, a triple and 12 home runs). Joey Wiemer is 14-for-34 with five doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

    • Brent Rooker has 10 doubles and 12 home runs while hitting .263 for the Athletics. Ryan Noda is 12-for-35 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .224 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

    Athletics: 4-6, .246 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

    INJURIES: Brewers: Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (neck), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (spine), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (lat strain), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

    Athletics: Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

