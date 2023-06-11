Brewers host Oakland Athletics, look to stop home skid

Oakland Athletics (16-50, fifth in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (34-31, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (0-3, 4.20 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (5-5, 4.41 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Oakland Athletics looking to stop a three-game home losing streak.

Milwaukee has gone 18-15 at home and 34-31 overall. The Brewers have a 13-6 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Oakland has a 16-50 record overall and a 9-26 record in road games. The Athletics have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .306.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 10 doubles and seven home runs while hitting .253 for the Brewers. Joey Wiemer is 12-for-33 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Ryan Noda has 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 RBI for the Athletics. Jace Peterson is 11-for-31 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .220 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Athletics: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (neck), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (spine), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (lat strain), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

