Mets bring 1-0 series lead over Athletics into game 2

New York Mets (8-6, second in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (3-11, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-0); Athletics: Shintaro Fujinami (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mets -183, Athletics +156; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets face the Oakland Athletics leading the series 1-0.

Oakland has gone 2-5 at home and 3-11 overall. The Athletics have gone 1-2 in games decided by one run.

New York has gone 4-4 on the road and 8-6 overall. The Mets have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .347.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .000 batting average, 9.00 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

Mets: 5-5, .000 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Athletics: Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Domingo Acevedo: 15-Day IL (back), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

ADVERTISEMENT

Mets: Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (calf), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (teres major), Stephen Ridings: 15-Day IL (lat), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .