A’s scheduled starter Blackburn scratched because of illness; Pruitt set to take his spot
BOSTON (AP) — Oakland Athletics scheduled starting pitcher Paul Blackburn has been scratched because of an illness for Saturday’s game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
The team made the announcement about 90 minutes before the scheduled start.
Blackburn (1-1, 4.50 ERA) is scheduled to be replaced by right-hander Austin Pruitt (1-5, 2.93).
Other news
The Detroit Tigers have a combined no-hitter through eight innings against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. Starting pitcher Matt Manning went the first 6 2/3 innings.
Giancarlo Stanton hit a mammoth homer in the first inning and added a two-run homer after a video review in the fifth and the New York Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs 6-3 Saturday.
The Chicago Cubs placed Dansby Swanson on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of a bruised left foot and anticipate it will be a short absence for their All-Star shortstop.
LSU teammates Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes are considered the favorites to be picked at the top of the Major League Baseball draft.
Oakland, which has the majors’ worst record, lost the opener of a three-game series against Boston on Friday night.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports