Athletics take on the Pirates after Peterson’s 5-hit game

Oakland Athletics (13-50, fifth in the AL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (32-28, second in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Hogan Harris (0-0, 6.97 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Pirates: Roansy Contreras (3-4, 4.82 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Pirates -175, Athletics +149; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the Pittsburgh Pirates after Jace Peterson’s five-hit game on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh has a 32-28 record overall and a 16-14 record at home. The Pirates have a 23-2 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Oakland has gone 6-26 in road games and 13-50 overall. The Athletics have a 9-16 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Wednesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes has 13 doubles, four triples and four home runs for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 9-for-33 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Ryan Noda has 13 doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Athletics. Peterson is 8-for-30 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .245 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .219 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .