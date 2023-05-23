Athletics enter matchup against the Mariners on losing streak

Oakland Athletics (10-39, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (23-24, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Medina (0-2, 6.88 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (3-1, 6.10 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mariners -240, Athletics +198; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics come into the matchup with the Seattle Mariners as losers of five in a row.

Seattle has an 11-12 record at home and a 23-24 record overall. The Mariners have a 9-4 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Oakland has a 10-39 record overall and a 5-19 record on the road. The Athletics are eighth in the AL with 53 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Mariners hold a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Kelenic has 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 25 RBI for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 10-for-38 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Esteury Ruiz has a .286 batting average to lead the Athletics, and has 13 doubles, a triple and a home run. Nick Allen is 10-for-33 with a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Athletics: 2-8, .211 batting average, 5.80 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Easton McGee: 15-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

Athletics: Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Ken Waldichuk: day-to-day (calf), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (personal), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .