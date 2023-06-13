Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays meet in game 2 of series
Tampa Bay Rays (48-21, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (18-50, fifth in the AL West)
Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: TBD; Athletics: Hogan Harris (1-0, 6.46 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)
BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics bring a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Oakland has an 18-50 record overall and an 8-24 record at home. The Athletics have an 11-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
Tampa Bay has a 17-14 record in road games and a 48-21 record overall. Rays pitchers have a collective 3.58 ERA, which ranks fourth in MLB play.
The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Rays hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.
TOP PERFORMERS: Esteury Ruiz has a .260 batting average to lead the Athletics, and has 15 doubles, a triple and a home run. Jace Peterson is 12-for-30 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.
Yankees rally vs. Scherzer, outlast skidding Mets 7-6 in Subway Series opener
Giants' Winn earns first save in first trip to a major league ballpark in victory over Cards
Renfroe's HR keys three-run sixth, Angels beat Rangers 7-3 for third straight
Correa's 2-run HR for Twins caps 4-run 9th vs. Brewers closer Williams
Wander Franco has 19 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 33 RBI for the Rays. Isaac Paredes is 5-for-31 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs
Rays: 8-2, .235 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs
INJURIES: Athletics: Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Rays: Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (leg), Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (hip), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.