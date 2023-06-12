Athletics host the Rays to open 4-game series
Tampa Bay Rays (48-20, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (17-50, fifth in the AL West)
Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zach Eflin (8-1, 2.97 ERA, .96 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (1-6, 7.21 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -268, Athletics +218; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics open a four-game series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.
Oakland has a 7-24 record at home and a 17-50 record overall. The Athletics have a 10-16 record in games when they record at least eight hits.
Tampa Bay has gone 17-13 in road games and 48-20 overall. Rays hitters are batting a collective .264, the second-best team batting average in MLB play.
The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Esteury Ruiz has 15 doubles, a triple and a home run for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 8-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.
Wander Franco has 19 doubles, two triples and eight home runs while hitting .299 for the Rays. Isaac Paredes is 5-for-33 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by one run
Rays: 8-2, .241 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs
INJURIES: Athletics: Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Rays: Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (leg), Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (hip), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.