Athletics host Texas Rangers, look to end home skid

Texas Rangers (23-14, first in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (8-31, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (4-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (1-2, 7.25 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rangers -181, Athletics +153; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics look to break their four-game home slide with a win against the Texas Rangers.

Oakland is 3-16 in home games and 8-31 overall. The Athletics have hit 43 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

Texas has a 23-14 record overall and an 11-8 record in road games. The Rangers are 19-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams square off Friday for the fifth time this season. The Rangers lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esteury Ruiz has 10 doubles, a triple and 16 RBI while hitting .272 for the Athletics. JJ Bleday is 11-for-32 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has nine doubles, seven home runs and 31 RBI for the Rangers. Josh Jung is 10-for-43 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .231 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Rangers: 7-3, .282 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: day-to-day (head), Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Martinez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (personal), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 15-Day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .