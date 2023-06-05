Democratic Nashville lawmaker Bill Beck dies from heart attack at 61

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Rep. Bill Beck, a Democrat who had served in the House of Representatives since 2015, has died. He was 61.

Beck died on Sunday after having a heart attack, the House Democratic Caucus said in a statement. He was an attorney whose legislative district included downtown and east Nashville, as well as Madison, Old Hickory and parts of Donelson.

“Bill Beck was one of my closest friends,” House Minority Leader Karen Camper said in a statement. “He was not only my colleague, but also my confidant. His warmth, intellect and passion for people made the House of Representatives a better place.”

Rep. John Ray Clemmons, the Democratic caucus chairman, said, “Everyone privileged enough to ever cross Bill’s path knows what a special person and caring individual he was. He truly had a public servant’s heart and the most memorable laugh. I will miss my dear friend and colleague.”

Under Tennessee law, it is now up to Republican Gov. Bill Lee to call a special election to fill Beck’s vacant seat.

In a statement, Lee on Monday called Beck “a faithful, dedicated public servant and friend.”

Beck is survived by his wife, Pamela, and daughter, Meredith.