FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
Sports

Padres cut veteran INF Odor, activate C Campusano before game at Toronto

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott, right, slides into third past San Diego Padres third baseman Rougned Odor to advance on a single by Brandon Marsh during the eighth inning of the first baseball game in a doubleheader, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
1 of 2 | 

Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryson Stott, right, slides into third past San Diego Padres third baseman Rougned Odor to advance on a single by Brandon Marsh during the eighth inning of the first baseball game in a doubleheader, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres' Rougned Odor (24) celebrates with Fernando Tatis Jr. after the Padres defeated the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
2 of 2 | 

San Diego Padres’ Rougned Odor (24) celebrates with Fernando Tatis Jr. after the Padres defeated the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

TORONTO (AP) — Infielder Rougned Odor was cut by the struggling San Diego Padres. who activated catcher Luis Campusano from the 60-day injured list before Tuesday night’s game at Toronto.

San Diego selected the contract of outfielder Taylor Kohlwey from Triple- El Paso and recalled infielder Alfonso Rivas from the Chihuahuas. Catcher Austin Nola and utilityman Brandon Dixon were optioned to Triple-A, and right-hander Reiss Knehr was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day IL.

Odor has been a target of fan ire in Toronto since punching then-Blue Jays slugger José Bautista in a game at Texas in May 2016, sparking a benches-clearing brawl. Toronto eliminated the Rangers from the playoffs in 2015 and 2016.

Other news
Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Christian Encarnacion-Strand attempts to advance to first base before being tagged out during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Monday, July 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. It was Encarnacion-Strand's MLB debut. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Slumping Reds add another top prospect, infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand
The slumping Cincinnati Reds promoted another top prospect and inserted Christian Encarnacion-Strand into the starting lineup against San Francisco for his major league debut.
St. Louis Cardinals' Andrew Knizner rounds first on his way to a two-run double during the fifth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the New York Yankees Saturday, July 1, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Knizner activated from injured list by Cardinals, who option Baker to Memphis
Catcher Andrew Knizner was activated from the 10-day injured list by the St. Louis Cardinals, who optioned first baseman Luken Baker to Memphis and returned right-hander James Naile to the Triple-A farm team.
Minnesota Twins third baseman Jose Miranda waits for a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
José Miranda put on injured list by Twins, who recall Matt Wallner from Triple-A
Third baseman José Miranda was put on the 10-day injured list by the Minnesota Twins because of a right shoulder impingement and top prospect Matt Wallner was recalled from Triple-A St.
Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon pours water over his head prior to a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Angels put Rendon, Adell, Bachman on injured list; rookie shortstop Neto returns
The slumping Los Angeles Angels have placed third baseman Anthony Rendon, outfielder Jo Adell and rookie right-hander Sam Bachman on the injured list.

A 10-year veteran who has also played for Baltimore and the New York Yankees, Odor was batting .210 with four home runs and 18 RBIs in 59 games.

Campusano has not played since April 14 because of a damaged ligament in his left thumb.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports