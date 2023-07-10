FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. . (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna recovering following ICU stay
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after being released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Oklahoma. Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol murders, was found dead Sunday, July 9, 2023 at his home in Cambridge, Mass., law-enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Suspect in 1982 Tylenol poisonings is dead
FILE - A child holds a PRIME hydration drink prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, March 31, 2023, in Los Angeles. An influencer-backed energy drink that has earned viral popularity among children is facing scrutiny from federal lawmakers and health experts over its potentially dangerous levels of caffeine. Senator Chuck Schumer on Sunday, July 9, 2023 called on the Food and Drug Administration to investigate Prime. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, file)
FDA investigating Logan Paul’s energy drink
Melissa Morgan, of Northfield, Mass., looks at the water flow at the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Extreme flooding in New York
U.S. News

Mistrial for man charged with killing a Massachusetts police officer and a bystander

FILE — Emanuel Lopes, center, is escorted into court on day one of his trial at Norfolk Superior Court, in Dedham, Mass., Thursday June 8, 2023, on charges for the 2018 murder of Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna and Vera Adams. Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone declared a mistrial Monday, July 10, 2023, in the case of Lopes, who is accused of shooting Chesna, and Adams, July 15, 2018. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE — Emanuel Lopes, center, is escorted into court on day one of his trial at Norfolk Superior Court, in Dedham, Mass., Thursday June 8, 2023, on charges for the 2018 murder of Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna and Vera Adams. Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone declared a mistrial Monday, July 10, 2023, in the case of Lopes, who is accused of shooting Chesna, and Adams, July 15, 2018. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE — Emanuel Lopes attends day one of his trial at Norfolk Superior Court, in Dedham, Mass., Thursday June 8, 2023, on charges for the 2018 murder of Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna and Vera Adams. Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone declared a mistrial Monday, July 10, 2023 in the case of Lopes, who is accused of shooting Chesna, and Adams, July 15, 2018. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE — Emanuel Lopes attends day one of his trial at Norfolk Superior Court, in Dedham, Mass., Thursday June 8, 2023, on charges for the 2018 murder of Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna and Vera Adams. Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone declared a mistrial Monday, July 10, 2023 in the case of Lopes, who is accused of shooting Chesna, and Adams, July 15, 2018. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — The trial of a Massachusetts man charged with killing a police officer and an innocent bystander while fleeing a car crash was declared a mistrial on Monday because the jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict.

Emanuel Lopes, 25, pleaded not guilty to 11 charges, including two counts of murder, in connection with the killings in July 2018. Prosecutors say he shot Weymouth police Sgt. Michael Chesna, 42, a military veteran and married father of two, as well as bystander Vera Adams, a 77-year-old widow.

Chesna’s widow sobbed when the mistrial was announced by Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone after a monthlong trial including about two weeks of jury deliberations.

Other news
A company sign is posted outside the office of Western Distributing Company, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Bismarck, N.D. The company and two affiliates are gambling equipment distributors whom North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley accused in April of violating the state's gambling laws and regulations, a complaint that resulted in a recent settlement that included a $125,000 fine and acknowledgment of wrongdoing. (AP Photo/Jack Dura)
Settlement stands in North Dakota gambling case after company retracts scrutinized email
A recent settlement between North Dakota’s attorney general and three gambling equipment distributors will stand after their main company retracted an email the AG scrutinized for possibly violating the settlement.
This 2015 photo provided by Chris Connell shows Fred S. Hoffman in Alexandria, Va. Hoffman, a longtime Associated Press reporter who covered the Defense Department for more than two decades and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for an investigation into the black market in Vietnam has died. Hoffman was 100. (Chris Connell via AP)
Longtime AP Pentagon reporter Fred Hoffman, who was lauded for his Vietnam coverage, dies at 100
Fred S. Hoffman, a longtime Associated Press reporter who covered the Defense Department for more than two decades and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for an investigation into the black market in Vietnam has died.
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has picked a longtime aide to serve as the state's second acting attorney general following Paxton’s historic impeachment on allegations of misconduct and crimes, the governor’s office announced Monday, July 10. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Texas governor names second interim attorney general ahead of Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has picked a longtime aide to serve as the state’s second acting attorney general following Republican Ken Paxton’s historic impeachment on allegations of misconduct and crimes.
FILE - The Museum of Mississippi History, left, and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum are shown, Sept. 22, 2017, in Jackson, Miss. Michael Morris, who has worked for the Mississippi Department of Archives and History since 2016, was named the new director of the two museums on Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Morris named new director for Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum
Michael Morris is the new director of the the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

Prosecutor Greg Connor said Lopes was a calculating killer, but the defense said in court that he lacked criminal responsibility because he had a long history of mental illness and was in “a state of oblivion” on the day of the killings.

Chesna’s family declined comment when they left the courthouse.

Outside, Weymouth police Chief Richard Fuller said the department is “extremely disappointed,” with the mistrial but insisted that “We will have justice.”

The Norfolk district attorney’s office says it will retry the case.

Lopes was fleeing the scene of a minor car crash and Chesna was investigating. Prosecutors say Lopes threw a large rock at the officer’s head, knocking him to the ground unconscious, then grabbed the officer’s gun and shot him multiple times.

As he fled, Lopes shot Adams, who was on her porch. When he was caught, Chesna’s service weapon was out of ammunition, authorities said.