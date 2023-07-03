FILE - A trader stands outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Stock market
Members of the Baltimore Housing Authority walk near tables left on their side in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Police say a number of people were killed and dozens were wounded in a mass shooting that took place during a block party just after midnight. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore block party shooting
Karim Khan, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court looks up during a press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, July 3, 2023, launching the opening of a center that aims to prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine is launched in The Hague in an international effort to bring to justice the senior leaders responsible for the invasion. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - President Barack Obama poses for a photo during a visit with service members at the White House Independence Day celebration July 4, 2012, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, File)
What do presidents do on the Fourth of July?
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Argentina's Pedro Cachin during their first round men's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Wimbledon
U.S. News

Florida police chief says an officer fatally shot a man who made a quick move during a traffic stop

 
Share

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A man was fatally shot by police after he disobeyed the commands of officers who saw drugs in his car in downtown Orlando early Monday, the police chief said.

“The officers were doing a drug investigation, and basically the person— the suspect — made a quick movement to, as to retrieve a firearm, and the shooting happened,” Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said during a news conference. “I know drugs were seen and that’s why officers stopped and checked out the person.”

No firearm was found, he said. The man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Other news
FILE - Advocates gather for a rally at the state Capitol complex in Nashville, Tenn., to oppose a series of bills that target the LGBTQ community, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Bans on gender-affirming care for minors are to take effect Saturday in Georgia and Tennessee. (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise, File)
New state laws target contentious topics of gender, guns and abortion
New state laws are tackling some of the most divisive issues in the U.S., including abortion, gender and guns.
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson reacts as he is found not guilty on all charges at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Peterson was acquitted of child neglect and other charges for failing to act during the Parkland school massacre, where 14 students and three staff members were murdered. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Deputy’s acquittal in Parkland school massacre case shows holes in the law, attorneys say
Attorneys say the acquittal of a Florida deputy for failing to act during a school shooting shows there are holes in the law.
Protestors opposed to a new law cracking down on employers who hire immigrants in the country illegally march to the Florida Capitol, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Brendan Farrington).
Florida’s new DeSantis-backed laws address immigration, guns and more
Employers who hire immigrants in the country illegally will face tough punishments and gun owners will have more freedoms when more than 200 new Florida laws take effect Saturday.
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Trump and DeSantis court Moms for Liberty in a sign of the group’s rising influence over the GOP
The two leading contenders for the Republican presidential nomination have courted conservative women at the Moms for Liberty conference in Philadelphia .

Smith said he has reviewed video from a body camera the officer was wearing during the 2 a.m. encounter. The video will be made public within 30 days, police said.

The officer was placed on paid administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates.