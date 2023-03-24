Officer shot in Everett robbery probe released from hospital

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — An Everett police officer shot in the head while investigating a robbery Wednesday has been discharged from a local hospital, officials said.

Everett police identified the officer Thursday as Chad House, The Daily Herald reported . The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe said the officer is “resting and recovering.” The team investigates police use of force.

Providence Regional Medical Center Everett spokesperson Erika Hermanson confirmed the officer’s discharge Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said the suspected shooter, who was killed by police, was a 27-year-old Everett man. Further identification will come from the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday, Everett police responded to reports of a robbery with a weapon near a Safeway store, investigators said.

Multiple people fled the scene, according to investigators. Everett police searched for them and found a suspect near a Fred Meyer store. As House approached in his patrol car, the man allegedly fired shots at the cruiser, hitting the officer, investigators said.

Another officer took House to the Everett hospital in a patrol car, according to fire officials.

Another Everett police officer confronted the person and shot them, O’Keefe said. The man died at the scene. No other information has been released about the shooting or other suspects.