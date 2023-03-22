Robbery suspect wounds Everett officer before being killed

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A robbery suspect in Washington state opened fire on an approaching police cruiser early Wednesday, wounding an officer in the head before being killed by a second officer, authorities said.

The wounded officer was in stable condition at a hospital, said Courtney O’Keefe, spokeswoman for the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team, which investigates officer-involved shootings.

Police in Everett, an industrial city of about 110,000 people north of Seattle, responded shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday to reports of an armed robbery in which four suspects had fled.

They found one of the suspects near a gas station in the parking lot of a Fred Meyer grocery store. As one of the officers approached in his cruiser, the suspect fired shots at the vehicle, striking him.

The suspect then fled across the street to a car dealership, where a second Everett police officer shot and killed him, O’Keefe said.

Police were still looking for three other suspects involved in the armed robbery.

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team includes various county law enforcement agencies and the Washington State Patrol, and it responds to and investigates police use of force.

Eddie Hemp, owner of Fast Eddie’s Tire Pros next to Fred Meyer, told The Seattle Times that his shop’s security cameras caught most of the incident and that he turned the footage over to investigators.

Hemp said it shows a person on a skateboard shooting at the police. O’Keefe said initial reports said the suspected shooter was on a scooter.