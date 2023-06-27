Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
U.S. News

Maine governor vetoes offshore wind bill over labor requirement

 
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Democratic governor has vetoed a bill that concerns the future of offshore wind development in the state.

Conservationists and labor leaders tout expansion of offshore wind in Maine, and Gov. Janet Mills has made it a focus of her tenure. The Maine Legislature passed a bill to modify visual impact standards to help encourage more development of wind power.

Lawmakers also amended the bill to require the wind projects to have labor agreements. Mills did not support that idea, and vetoed the bill Monday.

Other news
Demonstrators opposed to a bill to expand abortion access gather in the halls of the Maine State House on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Augusta, Maine. The Maine Senate voted to expand abortion access Tuesday following an emotional debate, advancing a proposal that would give the state one of the least restrictive abortion laws in the country. (AP Photo/David Sharp)
Maine Senate joins House in supporting greater access to abortions
The Maine Senate has joined the House in voting to expand abortion access. The 21-13 vote on Tuesday followed an emotional debate, advancing a proposal that would give the state one of the least restrictive abortion laws in the country.
The morning fog lifts beyond the Burton M. Cross Building, left, and the State House, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Augusta, Maine. The legislature is working to wrap up the current session. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Maine House votes to ensure teens can receive gender-affirming health care
The Maine House has voted in favor of a bill to ensure 16- and 17-year-olds can receive gender-affirming hormone therapy without parental consent in some situations.
Protesters line the hallway leading to the House Chamber, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the State House in August, Maine. The Legislature is working to wrap up the current session before summer break. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Maine bill proposing one of country’s least restrictive abortion laws narrowly clears House vote
A proposal to expand access to abortions narrowly passed in the Maine House, clearing the first legislative hurdle after an emotional floor debate.
The morning fog lifts beyond the Burton M. Cross Building, left, and the State House, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Augusta, Maine. The legislature is working to wrap up the current session. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Maine Legislature vote expands sovereignty for Native American tribes
The Maine Legislature has voted to expand sovereignty for Native American tribes in the state. Lawmakers voted to let most federal laws apply to Wabanaki tribes, putting them on the same footing as other federally recognized tribes nationwide.

Mills wrote in her veto message that she is generally supportive of labor agreements but feared in this case that the change could “stifle competition, which could cut out thousands of workers and employee-owned businesses.” She also said she feared it could favor out-of-state unions over local companies and workers.

Both sides expressed hope that they can save the bill before the end of the legislative session, which is coming soon. However, labor leaders and some Democrats said they were disappointed in the veto.

Democratic State Sen. Chip Curry said the veto “threatens this new industry, putting good jobs for Maine people and the environmental benefits that go along with offshore wind at risk.”