SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, left, and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland speak during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Hollywood actors join strike
A damaged apartment is seen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 13, 2023, following Russia's air attacks targeting the capital city. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Ukraine repels Russian attack
FILE - This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the company's birth control medication Opill. U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, a major change that will broaden access for women and teenagers. The Food and Drug Administration decision on Thursday, July 13, 2023 means drugmaker Perrigo can sell its once-a-day Opill without a prescription. (Perrigo via AP, File)
Over-the-counter birth control
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, File)
Biden talks Russian prisoner exchange
FILE - Children cool themselves with electric fans as they take a rest near the Forbidden City on a hot day in Beijing, June 25, 2023. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday, July 13, an already warming Earth steamed to its hottest June on record. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
June was Earth’s hottest month on record
U.S. News

Agreement reached to overcome governor’s objection to offshore wind bill

 
Share

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Lawmakers, the governor’s office and other parties have reached an agreement to overcome Gov. Janet Mills’ opposition to labor provisions in an offshore wind development proposal.

The Democrat vetoed the bill because she feared a requirement that organized labor be used could stifle competition, eliminate thousands of workers from contention and tip the scales in favor of out-of-state companies.

The compromise, endorsed by the Committee on Appropriations and Financial Affairs, leaves half the jobs for non-union employers like Maine’s Cianbro Corp.

Other news
FILE - Heavy machinery is used to cut trees to widen an existing Central Maine Power power line corridor to make way for new utility poles, April 26, 2021, near Bingham, Maine. Developers of a project aimed at bringing hydropower from Canada to the New England power grid are trying to sort out how cost increases that occurred during lengthy litigation will be shared. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Hydropower transmission corridor to be renegotiated because of cost increases
Partners on a project aimed at bringing Canadian hydropower to the New England power grid are trying to sort out how cost increases during lengthy litigation will be shared.
FILE - Maine's Democratic Gov. Janet Mills delivers her State of the Budget address, Feb. 14, 2023, at the Statehouse in Augusta, Maine. Most Maine workers will get up to 12 weeks of paid time off for family or medical reasons as part of a supplemental budget Mills signed into law on Tuesday, July 11. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Workers in Maine will get paid family and medical leave starting in 2026
Maine Gov. Janet Mills has signed into law a supplemental budget that includes establishment of a paid family and medical leave program.
FILE - Milton Champion, head of Maine's Gambling Control Unit, speaks to reporters about proposed rules for sports betting in the state, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Augusta, Maine. Champion was punished with a weeklong suspension without pay for tweets posted from his personal account about women and a white nationalist group, officials said Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Maine’s top gambling regulator suspended for tweets about women and white nationalists
Maine’s top gambling regulator has been punished with a weeklong suspension without pay for tweets posted from his personal account about women and a white nationalist group.
FILE - The morning fog lifts beyond the Burton M. Cross Building, left, and the State House, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Augusta, Maine. Maine lawmakers are meeting ,Thursday, July 6, 2023, for votes to enact a bill expand access to abortions and to override a bill to allow more federal laws to apply to Native American tribes in the State. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Maine governor expected to sign bill easing restrictions on abortions later in pregnancy
The Maine Senate has given final approval to a bill that would expand access to abortions later in pregnancy, sending the proposal to the governor for her signature.

That sets a path toward approval by the Maine Senate and House later this month, and for the governor to sign the bill into law.

“This is the key to meeting the climate crisis at the scale that science and justice demand, and to make sure the clean energy transition is an equitable one,” said Kathleen Meil from Maine Conservation Voters.

The bill sponsored by Sen. Mark Lawrence, D-York, calls for the state to procure 3 gigawatts of electricity from offshore wind turbines by 2040. That’s enough electricity to power nearly 900,000 homes.

The goal is to develop renewable power without damaging natural resources or hurting the fishing industry, supporters said.

Lawrence said it’s important to “have guardrails in place to make sure this is done right and truly benefits Mainers.”

The amended bill dictates that any offshore wind development would happen outside of a key lobstering area.

At least one lobstering group endorsed the proposal. Virginia Olsen, executive director of Maine Lobstering Union, Local 207, said the bill shows a “commitment to protecting Maine’s iconic fishing industry.”