Agreement reached to overcome governor’s objection to offshore wind bill

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Lawmakers, the governor’s office and other parties have reached an agreement to overcome Gov. Janet Mills’ opposition to labor provisions in an offshore wind development proposal.

The Democrat vetoed the bill because she feared a requirement that organized labor be used could stifle competition, eliminate thousands of workers from contention and tip the scales in favor of out-of-state companies.

The compromise, endorsed by the Committee on Appropriations and Financial Affairs, leaves half the jobs for non-union employers like Maine’s Cianbro Corp.

That sets a path toward approval by the Maine Senate and House later this month, and for the governor to sign the bill into law.

“This is the key to meeting the climate crisis at the scale that science and justice demand, and to make sure the clean energy transition is an equitable one,” said Kathleen Meil from Maine Conservation Voters.

The bill sponsored by Sen. Mark Lawrence, D-York, calls for the state to procure 3 gigawatts of electricity from offshore wind turbines by 2040. That’s enough electricity to power nearly 900,000 homes.

The goal is to develop renewable power without damaging natural resources or hurting the fishing industry, supporters said.

Lawrence said it’s important to “have guardrails in place to make sure this is done right and truly benefits Mainers.”

The amended bill dictates that any offshore wind development would happen outside of a key lobstering area.

At least one lobstering group endorsed the proposal. Virginia Olsen, executive director of Maine Lobstering Union, Local 207, said the bill shows a “commitment to protecting Maine’s iconic fishing industry.”