Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, left, and that of Twitter. Meta is poised to unveil the new app that appears to mimic Twitter — a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. A listing for the Threads app appeared on Apple's App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
A portion of the affidavit in support of a warrant to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., released by the Justice Department, is photographed July 5, 2023. The Justice Department disclosed some of the previously blacked-out portions of a warrant application it submitted last year to gain authorization to search Trump's Florida property for classified documents. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Classified documents case
In this image taken from video, smoke rises from a cargo ship early Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the port of Newark, New Jersey. Two firefighters were killed battling the blaze that began when cars caught fire deep inside the ship carrying 5,000 cars at the port, Newark's fire chief said. (WABC-TV via AP)
2 NJ firefighters die battling cargo ship blaze
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce
U.S. News

New Jersey governor to sign tax break for Orsted’s offshore wind farm

A giant monopile, the foundation for an offshore wind turbine, sits on rollers at the Paulsboro Marine Terminal in Paulsboro, N.J. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, when New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy planned to sign a bill granting a tax break to offshore wind developer Orsted. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
1 of 5 | 

A giant monopile, the foundation for an offshore wind turbine, sits on rollers at the Paulsboro Marine Terminal in Paulsboro, N.J. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, when New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy planned to sign a bill granting a tax break to offshore wind developer Orsted. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Giant monopiles, the foundations for offshore wind turbines, sit on the ground at the Paulsboro Marine Terminal in Paulsboro, N.J. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, when New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy planned to sign a bill granting a tax break to offshore wind developer Orsted. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
2 of 5 | 

Giant monopiles, the foundations for offshore wind turbines, sit on the ground at the Paulsboro Marine Terminal in Paulsboro, N.J. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, when New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy planned to sign a bill granting a tax break to offshore wind developer Orsted. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A giant monopile, the foundation for an offshore wind turbine, sits on rollers at the Paulsboro Marine Terminal in Paulsboro, N.J. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, when New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy planned to sign a bill granting a tax break to offshore wind developer Orsted. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
3 of 5 | 

A giant monopile, the foundation for an offshore wind turbine, sits on rollers at the Paulsboro Marine Terminal in Paulsboro, N.J. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, when New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy planned to sign a bill granting a tax break to offshore wind developer Orsted. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A giant monopile, the foundation for an offshore wind turbine, sits on rollers at the Paulsboro Marine Terminal in Paulsboro, N.J. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, when New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy planned to sign a bill granting a tax break to offshore wind developer Orsted. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
4 of 5 | 

A giant monopile, the foundation for an offshore wind turbine, sits on rollers at the Paulsboro Marine Terminal in Paulsboro, N.J. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, when New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy planned to sign a bill granting a tax break to offshore wind developer Orsted. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A giant monopile, the foundation for an offshore wind turbine, sits on rollers at the Paulsboro Marine Terminal in Paulsboro, N.J. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, when New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy planned to sign a bill granting a tax break to offshore wind developer Orsted. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
5 of 5 | 

A giant monopile, the foundation for an offshore wind turbine, sits on rollers at the Paulsboro Marine Terminal in Paulsboro, N.J. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, when New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy planned to sign a bill granting a tax break to offshore wind developer Orsted. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By WAYNE PARRY
 
Share

PAULSBORO, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was expected to sign a bill Thursday giving a tax break to Danish offshore wind developer Orsted for the first of two energy projects it plans to place in the waters off the Jersey Shore.

Before the ink is dry on that bill, he will face pressure from another offshore wind company looking for similar assistance.

The governor’s office said he would sign the bill, allowing Orsted to keep federal tax credits that it otherwise would have been required to pass along to New Jersey utility ratepayers.

Other news
A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 returned home the next day, police say
Police say a Texas man who went missing as a teenager in 2015 returned home the next day but he and his mother deceived officers by giving false names over the ensuing eight years.
UConn president Radenka Maric holds the schools new mascot, Jonathan XV during a board of trustees meeting on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Storrs, Conn. The puppy is living with the same host family as UConn's current mascot, Jonathan XIV, and being trained for his new duties, which include appearing at sporting and other on-campus events and doing social media promotions. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)
Hackers claim responsibility for sending hoax email claiming UConn’s president had died
A shadowy hacking group has taken responsibility for sending an email Wednesday to the University of Connecticut community that claimed the school’s president had died.
FILE - U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., announces in Indianapolis, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 that he will for Indiana governor in 2024. Braun will face Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch for the Republican nomination. An Indianapolis City-County Council member on Thursday, July 6, 2023, became the second announced Democrat to seek Indiana’s open U.S. Senate seat from outgoing Braun in the 2024 election. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Democratic council member joins race for Indiana’s open US Senate seat
An Indianapolis City-County Council member is looking to become the Democratic candidate for Indiana’s open U.S. Senate seat in the 2024 election.
From left, Cleotha Abston, his lawyer Jennifer Case, prosecutor Paul Hagerman, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy sit in court in Memphis, Tenn, on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Memphis prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against Abston, who's charged with kidnapping a school teacher during an early morning run and killing her. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)
Memphis prosecutors seek death penalty against man charged with kidnapping and killing teacher
Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against a man charged with kidnapping a Memphis, Tennessee, school teacher during an early-morning run and killing her.

Lawmakers who narrowly approved the bill last week said the aid is necessary to help Orsted deal with inflation and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neither the company nor Democratic lawmakers listed the value of the tax break, but a Republican state senator, Edward Durr, put it at nearly $1 billion.

Atlantic Shores said earlier this week it too wants government assistance to build its own wind farm off the southern New Jersey coast, warning that the project is “at risk” without additional financial assistance from the government.

Atlantic Shores is a joint partnership between Shell New Energies US LLC and EDF-RE Offshore Development LLC.

The bill signing comes a day after Orsted’s Ocean Wind I project received clearance from the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to begin construction on a wind farm 13 to 15 miles off the coast of Atlantic City and Ocean City. Additional approvals are still required at the federal and state levels, but Orsted said it expects to have them in hand by the second quarter of 2024.

It plans to begin construction on the wind farm, with nearly 100 wind turbines, this fall. It aims to provide enough electricity to power 500,000 homes.

Orsted also has approval to build a second wind farm off New Jersey’s coast, but that project is not as far along in the regulatory process.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at www.twiter.com/WayneParryAC