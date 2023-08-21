Child killer sentenced to life
Tropical Storm Hilary
Trump will skip debate
See a movie for $4
Back to school
U.S. News

Woman gets 15 years to life in deaths of boyfriend, friend after 100 mph car crash into brick wall

 
Share

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio woman convicted of murder in the death of her boyfriend and a friend after authorities said she deliberately slammed her car into a brick wall at 100 mph has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Mackenzie Shirilla, 19, who was 17 at the time of the July 2022 crash in the Cleveland suburb of Strongsville, was convicted last week of four counts each of murder and felonious assault as well as aggravated vehicular homicide and other crimes.

Killed in the crash were Shirilla’s boyfriend, 20-year-old Dominic Russo, and 19-year-old Davion Flanagan. Tim Troup of the Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office had argued that the defendant had a tumultuous relationship with Russo that she meant to end “and she took everybody that was in the car with her.”

Common Pleas Court Judge Nancy Margaret Russo last week called her actions “controlled, methodical, deliberate, intentional and purposeful.”

Other news
Officials investigate at the site of a bus crash in Yozgat, Turkey, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. A passenger bus veered off the road and crashed into a roadside ditch in central Turkey on Monday, killing 12 people and injuring 19 others, officials said. (Dia images via AP)
A bus crashes off the road in central Turkey, leaving 12 passengers dead
Michael Cummins arrives for his court hearing at the Sumner County Justice Center on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Gallatin Tenn. Cummins who killed eight people in rural Westmoreland over several days in April 2019, has pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder in exchange for a sentence of life without parole. (Mark Zaleski/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)
Tennessee man who killed 8 gets life in prison in surprise plea deal after new evidence surfaces
FILE - Clouds are reflected above the company logo on the hood of a Tesla vehicle outside a showroom in Littleton, Colo. A criminal prosecution against a Tesla driver in Los Angeles County will end on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, the final step of a case believed to be the first time in the U.S. that prosecutors brought felony charges against a motorist who was using a partially automated driving system. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
As a criminal case against a Tesla driver wraps up, legal and ethical questions on Autopilot endure

“This was not reckless driving. This was murder,” Russo said.

Russo said during Monday’s sentencing hearing that she was sparing the defendant consecutive sentences in the two deaths but didn’t believe Shirilla would get parole in 15 years — and there was “a very good likelihood” Shirilla could spend the rest of her life in prison, depending on her conduct and the parole board’s decision.

Shirilla, who did not testify during the trial, tearfully read a statement apologizing to the families of the victims.

“I hope one day you can see I would never let this happen or do it on purpose,” she said. “I wish I could remember what happened. I’m just so sorry. I’m heartbroken. ... I wish I could take all your pain away.”

Defense attorney James McDonnell argued at trial that prosecutors had no evidence that Shirilla meant to kill her two passengers or what was going on in the car in the seconds leading up to the crash, Cleveland.com reported. During sentencing, he said his client was 17 at the time with no record and had been a model prisoner.