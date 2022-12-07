Veteran prosecutor named U.S. magistrate judge in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former nuclear scientist and veteran federal prosecutor has been selected to serve as a U.S. magistrate judge in Indianapolis, it was announced Wednesday.

The selection of Assistant U.S. Attorney M. Kendra Klump by the federal judges of the Southern District of Indiana was announced by Zachary A. Myers, U.S. attorney for the Southern District.

“AUSA Klump is a phenomenal leader and dedicated public servant,” Myers said. ”... The entire district will benefit greatly from her passion for public service and the rule of law.”

Klump joined the U.S. Justice Department as a prosecutor in the Northern District of Ohio in 2012. In 2017, she transferred to the Southern District of Indiana, and Myers last February appointed her head of his office’s drug trafficking unit.

Before attending the University of Michigan Law School, she worked as a nuclear scientist for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the International Atomic Energy Agency.