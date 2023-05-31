Man who escaped from Ohio prison died of drowning, autopsy results show

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows Bradley Gillespie. Gillespie, a convicted murderer whose body was found floating in a river several days after he and another inmate escaped from a northwest Ohio prison, died from drowning, according to preliminary autopsy results released Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File)

HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) — A man who escaped from a northwest Ohio prison earlier this month died from drowning, according to autopsy results released Wednesday.

Bradley Gillespie, 50, was reported missing May 23 from the Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima along with another man who authorities said escaped alongside him. Authorities determined the two escaped by concealing themselves in a trash container.

The other man, James Lee, 47, was caught the next day in Henderson, Kentucky, after a police pursuit of a stolen car the men were in ended in a crash and a foot chase, but Gillespie avoided capture. His body was spotted Sunday in the Ohio River, not far from the area where he was last seen. Henderson is a city across the river from Indiana and about 350 miles (560 kilometers) southwest of Lima.

The Henderson County coroner’s office released the preliminary autopsy results Wednesday and said toxicology results won’t be available for several weeks.

Gillespie was imprisoned since 2016 and was convicted of a double homicide. Lee was serving a sentence imposed in 2021 for burglary and safecracking.

A major and three corrections officers at the prison have been placed on paid administrative leave , and similar action may be taken against others as the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s internal investigation continues, officials have said. A criminal investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol is also ongoing.