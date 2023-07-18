FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
Politics

Ohio lawmaker indicted on domestic violence charges with no plans to resign

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON
 
Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A grand jury indicted Ohio state Rep. Bob Young on misdemeanor domestic violence and assault charges Tuesday — but he has no plans to resign.

Following a fundraising party earlier this month, the Republican lawmaker struck his wife in the face and threw her cellphone into a pool to keep her from calling 911, according to a Summit County sheriff’s report. Their young daughter witnessed the incident.

Young’s wife then sought “safe haven” in Young’s brother’s home after the alleged assault, according to the report. Young followed her and attempted to enter his brother’s home without permission. As the brother tried to keep him from coming in, Young charged him, and during a struggle, fell through a glass door, the report stated.

Other news
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields prepares to give the command for drivers to start their engines for a rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series auto race stop in downtown Chicago, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Fields is serving as the grand marshal for the Cup Series’ first street course race. (AP Photo/Jay Cohen)
Bears counting on Justin Fields to take another step after trading for DJ Moore and adding to line
The Chicago Bears are counting on Justin Fields to take another step as a passer in this third season after he dazzled last season running the ball.
Republican Ohio Sec. of State Frank LaRose speaks during an election night watch party, Nov. 8, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. LaRose is running for the U.S. Senate. The Republican’s announcement Monday, July 17, 2023 makes him the fourth Republican vying to unseat third-term Democrat Sherrod Brown. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
Ohio’s Republican secretary of state, Frank LaRose, launches his campaign for US Senate
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is running for the U.S. Senate. The Republican’s announcement Monday makes him the fourth Republican vying to unseat third-term Democrat Sherrod Brown.
FILE - Former Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges, right, walks toward Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse with his attorneys Todd Long, left, and Karl Schneider, center, before jury selection in his federal trial, Jan. 20, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Borges has been sentenced, Friday, June 30, 2023, to five years in prison and three years of probation for his part in the largest corruption scandal in Ohio history. AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File)
Prominent lobbyist appeals 5-year prison sentence in historic Ohio corruption scheme
Lobbyist Matt Borges is contesting his 5-year sentence in the $60 million bribery scheme that also took down former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.
Dr. Katherine Roxanne Grawe, known to her online followers and patients as "Dr. Roxy," appears before an Ohio Medical Board hearing, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Grawe, an Ohio plastic surgeon, had her state medical license permanently revoked Wednesday after the medical board determined she harmed patients while livestreaming their surgeries on the social media app TikTok. (Courtney Hergesheimer/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Plastic surgeon who livestreamed procedures on TikTok banned from practicing medicine in Ohio
An Ohio plastic surgeon’s state medical license has been permanently revoked after a medical board determined she harmed patients while livestreaming their surgeries on the social media app TikTok.

Neither Young nor his lawyer returned messages seeking comment. He is subject to several protection orders, meaning he cannot be near or make contact with his wife or her brother, according to court documents.

In an emailed statement, Young asserted that he loves his family but that his “life has been very stressful lately.”

“My behavior, while not criminal, was inappropriate and out of character. I apologize to everyone involved.” Young said in the statement following the misdemeanor charges.

The lawmaker also said he will continue his position as lawmaker, despite c alls from his party’s leader, House Speaker Jason Stephens, to resign.

___

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.